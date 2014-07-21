Trending

Toshiba 47L7453DB review

Review 

This 47in LED TV is the middle child in Toshiba’s new L74 range (also comprising 42in and 55in screens) and the first we’ve seen of its 2014 models.

Last year was a mixed bag for Toshiba TVs: their sharp, vivid picture and smart platform made a fine impression, but they were let down by a sluggish interface – and it’s a feeling of déjà vu with this test.

Performance

The bright, vivid, high-definition picture returns. Toshiba claims its 2014 TVs are 75 per cent brighter than last year’s models due to a new backlight system – and it can’t be denied.

It’s certainly flashy: The Jeremy Kyle Show studio is a bright, lively blue. Crowd colours are punchy and appealing, while contrast is equally arresting. Skin-tones are far from the most natural we’ve seen, though, and finer details are glazed over.

Switch to Skyfall on Blu-ray and the Toshiba can’t quite keep up with the film’s initial chase scene, which is full of intense action and jumpy camera shots.

There are traces of judder throughout. Turn on the TV’s motion processing and, while steadier, you get significant blurring in return – roof tiles lose definition and even the outline of Bond is compromised.

There’s no denying the screen’s sharpness once the fast motion stops, though. In slower scenes, outlines are precise and the picture is clean.

Passive 3D content is clear and bright too, as the Toshiba gives a decent sense of depth (the TV comes with four pairs of passive glasses, which is generous).

Standard definition is decent, but lacks crispness and detail compared with the best TVs.

Sound

Sound is less of an issue, as Toshiba has improved the bass and delivers a more expansive soundfield. Volume isn’t an issue either.

The TV’s speakers (driven by 30W of amplification) sound big and loud – it avoids the small, tinny qualities still so common in slim TVs. Even so, a soundbar such as the LG NB4530A (£300) would still be a big help here.

Design & interface

The full-screen home menu is clear and colourful, and comprises two pages – the first a gateway to apps and media, the second featuring customisable Twitter feeds and the Media Guide Replay.

The latter is Toshiba’s own recommendation service, which – unlike any other we’ve seen – suggests future programmes (based on the user’s past viewings) and automatically records them.

Providing there’s a USB hard-drive plugged in, broadcast TV can be paused while you, say, go make a cuppa, while Toshiba’s Personal Video Recording (PVR) feature records a programme behind the scenes too, so you can pick up where you left off. Handy.

We’re stumped by the interface’s lag as it dilly-dallies through functions. Pages are often slow to open, juddering from one to the next. The TV’s remote does it no favours, either – it’s large, flat and not nice to hold.

Press the Home button and the screen takes its time to react. The visual design is tastefully low-key. Thin, glossy-black frames border the screen’s top and sides, with a matte-finish at the bottom.

The TV is on a metal stand, but it can be wall-mounted too, thanks to a flat-back panel and connections on the side. The TV has four HDMI – as well as Scart, component, composite, PC and USB – inputs, plus one optical and headphone output.

Verdict

Overall, this TV has a bright, vivid picture, but we don’t see much progression from last year’s models. Toshiba needs to do better.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesL7453
Product NameToshiba 47L7453DB
Product Model47L7453D
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number47L7453DB

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Energy Consumption per Year93.5 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption182 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand19 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate13.50 kg
Width with Stand107.1 cm
Weight Approximate12.30 kg
Height with Stand66.2 cm
Width107.1 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 200
Depth1.7 cm
Height62.3 cm
ColourGlossy Black
Dimensions62.3 cm (H): 107.1 cm (W): 1.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Smart TVYes
3D TechnologyPolarized
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size119.4 cm (47")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes
Wi-Di TechnologyYes

Audio

RMS Output Power30 W
Sound SystemNICAM

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology1500 Active Motion & Resolution
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • 47L7453DB - 47" Premium Smart 3D LED TV
  • 4 x Pairs of Glasses
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x AAA Batteries
  • TV Stand Separate
  • Instruction Manual (QSUG)
  • 3.5mm Component Adapter
  • 3.5mm Composite Adapter
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year