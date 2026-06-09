Throughout the World Cup 2026, music venues will undoubtedly see reduced numbers through their doors in the 16 cities hosting this year’s games. As football fans head to the stadiums, we are taking the opportunity to shine a light on artists from each of the host cities’ local music scenes.

With matches scheduled across the USA, Mexico and Canada – starting with Mexico v South Africa on 11th June in Mexico City – there is no small territory to cover here. But from Vancouver to Dallas to Guadalajara, we’ve got you covered, with our hand-picked playlist of local favourites that are sure to sound great on any decent music system.

Not conventional football anthems, perhaps, but these tracks have been selected to showcase local artists and put your hi-fi through its paces. And besides, you might end up listening to the next big thing.

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Now In A Vacuum – Concrete Vehicles (Vancouver)

Concrete Vehicles - Now In Vacuum (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Kicking things off with wild percussion and crunchy sub-bass, seven-piece Vancouver collective Concrete Vehicles (formerly known as Computer) showcase their very noisiest noise-rock in this gritty, tweeter-busting tune.

With howling guitar feedback, subs so distorted they’ll have you wondering if everything is, in general, okay, and hypnotic, breathless vocals, Now In A Vacuum’s most impressive feat is that the song manages to hang together despite the magnitude of disor