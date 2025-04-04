The five-star, fantastically affordable JBL Go 4 speaker is sitting at the lowest price we've seen this year

At £39 the JBL Go 4 is already one of the most affordable Bluetooth speakers around, but thanks to a deal we've spotted, you can now pick one up for only £29 at Peter Tyson. This isn't the record-low price of £25 seen last Black Friday, but it's still a pretty stellar deal.

It's not just cheap, there's also plenty to cheer – in our JBL Go 4 review, we said it serves "up a forward, cohesive sound in an affordable, impressively rugged little package."

You can buy the Go 4 in a variety of different colourways, including white, black, and pink. If you were looking for one of the best Bluetooth speakers around but didn't want to pay the earth for it, there's no reason to hang around.

The JBL Go 4 has it all. Not only is it small and cute, but also tough and tenacious. You quite simply won't get a better speaker when it comes to portability and durability. And if you're looking for better sound than your phone for not a lot of money, then this Bluetooth speaker should be at the top of your list.

Despite not quite having the quality of something like the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 (which is twice the price), we were still very impressed by the Go 4's taut bass, restrained trebles and smooth mids.

All of this guarantees a marvellously coherent sonic picture. In our review, we said "textures are revealed with clarity and character, but there's body and power to the music to which we're treated. Again, that's something you rarely see from units this small."

Auracast lets you pair two Go 4 speakers together in stereo or hook up multiple compatible JBL units. You even get app support, with a five-band customisable equaliser for getting your Go 4 sounding just how you like it.

If we were being picky, then we’d like even longer battery life than the seven hours provided, but that’s not enough to remove this wireless speaker's five-star credentials. With strong sonic capabilities, a small build and an impressive feature set, the Go 4 is a brilliant budget buy for just £29 at Peter Tyson.

