The JBL Xtreme 4 is a 2024 What-Hi-Fi? Product of the Year, and can be yours for the mighty impressive price of just £249 at Amazon. Sure, it's not quite the best price we've seen for the Bluetooth speaker (that was £235 at the end of last year), but it's still a fantastic deal for this super-talented fourth-gen model.

Including its accolade as our Product of the Year, we also gave it five stars and a spot in our list of the best outdoor speakers. So you see why we're keen for you to take advantage of the price drop.

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £249 at Amazon (save £81)

The five-star JBL Xtreme 4 is an amazing all-rounder. This ruggedised Bluetooth speaker looks the part and sounds fun and exciting, whether you're listening indoors or outside. And with an impressive 24hr battery life and the ability to charge your smartphone or tablet, it's a fantastic proposition. Five stars

The JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you'll find at the money, so its current £249 price tag looks extremely tempting when you consider it normally costs £330.

So, what does the JBL Xtreme 4 have to offer? Feature-wise, you've got battery life of around 24 hours, which is a big jump from the previous gen's 15 hours.

Then, there's the AI Sound Boost, a debut feature on the Xtreme 4, that looks after your sound quality when you hit louder volumes, preventing distortion. A great feature for outdoor use.

And if you're picking up a pair of Xtreme 4 speakers at this enticing discount, you can use the Auracast Bluetooth tech to connect your chorus of speakers to play together in stereo.

It's a robust piece of kit with a waterproof and dustproof exterior designed to withstand the great outdoors.

In our JBL Xtreme 4 review, we said: "You'd think, given the JBL's relatively big, bold and showy exterior, that it would be a bit of a bass machine, but this is the thing that's constantly impressed us about this Xtreme and its predecessors. For such a chunky speaker, it produces a fantastically refined sound."

The exciting, engaging audio is a real highlight, and the Xtreme 4 won't fail to get your summer party started.

If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker that delivers quality sound at a tempting price, then the JBL Xtreme 4 can be yours for just £249 at Amazon.

