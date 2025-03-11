Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren are making new audio hardware with an F1 twist

We could see more colour-coded F1 gear on the horizon…

Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zepellin
(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins has announced an extension of its long-running partnership with McLaren, extending its role as Official Audio Partner to now include the McLaren Formula 1 Team, alongside the existing McLaren Automotive collaboration.

The expanded partnership builds upon a decade-long relationship that began in 2015, with Bowers & Wilkins providing premium audio systems for McLaren's road cars.

Now, the arrangement will encompass the company’s championship-winning Formula 1 team, marking a new chapter in the collaboration between these two precision-focused British brands.

Following the success of previous co-branded products – including the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones, and Zeppelin McLaren Edition wireless speaker – the expanded partnership will continue the development of new products aimed to tempt Formula 1 enthusiasts and audio fans alike.

And while the details of these upcoming products remain a mystery, we can’t imagine it’ll be too long before something lands clad in McLaren’s signature grey and papaya orange colour scheme.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Beyond consumer products, Bowers & Wilkins’ tech will also now support the team's "extensive travel requirements" and contribute to pre-race preparation and "relaxation needs".

The partnership has also delivered technically in-car audio systems, with Bowers & Wilkins' engineering team working directly with McLaren Automotive to develop bespoke solutions that integrate seamlessly with the select supercars' interior architecture.

This technical collaboration was recently showcased in the McLaren W1, which features an advanced audio system specially designed to work with the vehicle's innovative InnoKnit fabric and carbon fibre construction.

The system incorporates the latest speaker tech developed at Bowers & Wilkins' research facility in Southwater – just 30 miles from the McLaren Technology Centre.

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer at McLaren Automotive, emphasised the importance of this technical relationship by stating that:

"Exceptional audio performance is key to further enriching the engagement of a McLaren. Specialist engineers from McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins have worked in partnership since 2015 to develop and deliver the sound technologies that ensure the levels of audio system excellence our customers demand."

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer at McLaren Racing, added:

"We're delighted to welcome Bowers & Wilkins to McLaren Racing, building on their partnership with McLaren Automotive. Both brands share a commitment to innovation and technical excellence, and we look forward to creating exciting new products for our fans together."

We don’t expect it’ll be too long before our inbox is graced with fresh McLaren-branded Bowers & Wilkins tech, so watch this space.

