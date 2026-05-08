A five-star Bluetooth belter at a knockdown price? Grab this Bose speaker for under £300

It’s spring, the sun is (sometimes) shining and you’re looking for a grab-and-go Bluetooth speaker for those picnics in the park. If that sounds about right, you should stick around for this excellent deal.

Right now, the Bose SoundLink Max is down to just £299 at Amazon. That’s a cool £100 saving on this five-star pick that not only serves up powerful, musical sound, but also looks pretty stylish doing so.

At this price, you can grab it in Black or two suitably springy colours, Citrus Yellow and Blue Dusk. But you’ll have to be quick: the offer is hanging around for only a limited time!

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The five-star Bose SoundLink Max is our top pick among the best outdoor speakers on the market right now, especially if you’re looking for a premium offering.

If you can’t quite stretch your budget that far, there’s always its smaller sibling, the Bose SoundLink Plus, down to just £199 at Amazon. It’s important to point out, though, that that speaker didn’t receive the coveted five-star rating of its larger sibling.

There are plenty of reasons that the Max comes out on top though. It’s pleasingly tactile and rugged, with its silicone casing and carry-handle designed for frequent movement and use. And it has a water and dust-proof IP67 rating, which means it should be able to withstand whatever the weather can throw at it (and we know spring can be unpredictable).

When it comes to sonic performance, it’s got buckets of likeable sound. In fact, our expert testers said in their full review: “The Soundlink Max shouldn’t have any issues getting the party started – thanks, in the main, to its lively, punchy delivery. It’s in its element rocking along to Guns N’ Roses Welcome To The Jungle.

“The wireless speaker’s expressive midrange enthusiastically sprays out Axl Rose’s wailing lead vocal, while every thwack of the band’s drum kit is dispatched with force and vigour. There’s an energy to the band’s performance that is easy to tap into and makes for a hugely enjoyable listen.”

They did also note, however, that, straight out of the box, the Bose is very bassy. But, with some quick tweaks turning the bass setting down to around minus five or six, the quality of sound is improved, to make it better balanced and less overpowering.

The speaker is packed out with features, including Bluetooth 5.3 with a claimed range of 30ft and an outstanding 20 hours of battery life.

There’s also aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, Google Fast Pair for Android users and Bluetooth multipoint for connecting two devices at once for easy switching. You can also use the SoundLink Max as a rather handy power bank, as well as use the 3.5mm auxiliary socket for connecting a more traditional device.

We’re also keen to recommend the JBL Xtreme 4 which we recently saw was down to just £179 at Amazon. But if you're looking for a smart-looking speaker that’s a nice alternative if you don't like the look and bulk of the Xtreme 4, this is a great option.

With this drop to just £299 at Amazon, it may still be a pricey premium pick, but the Bose SoundLink Max is an extremely attractive package that will most certainly keep you entertained for hours.

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Read our full Bose SoundLink Max review

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