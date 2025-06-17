Mission pulled off something quite special when it resurrected its 770 loudspeakers back in 2022.

Combining retro-looks with modern technology and technical know-how, these large standmounters wowed us enough to not only earn a five-star rating but a coveted what Hi-Fi? Award too. And all of this at their retail price of £3499.

And now, these eye-catching modern classics can be yours with £1000 off at Peter Tyson – quite a significant saving, we think you’d agree…

Mission 770 loudspeakers was £3499 now £2499 at Peter Tyson (save £1000)

The Mission 770 are bigger than your average two-way standmounter and pair a 20cm polypropylene mid/bass unit and 25mm Polyester dome tweeter. The partnering stands are included in the price, which makes this £1000 saving quite an eye-catcher. Five stars

Based on the original model launched in the late 1970s, Mission’s resurrected 770 loudspeakers charmed us with not only their retro looks during testing, but also their articulate and insightful sound.

Low frequency performance was just one highlight, and in our Mission 770 review, we said, “We can’t recall a similarly priced standmounter that has as much finesse when it comes to delivering bass. They sound taut and agile, but also delicate in the way they paint bass textures and resolve low-level information.”

We also liked their “lively and engaging presentation that, in this case, is judged well enough never to sound thin or overly aggressive.”

The speakers are a two-way design and partner a 28mm soft dome tweeter with a 20cm mineral-loaded polypropylene cone.

For the speaker panels, Mission uses a twin-wall sandwich of high-density MDF and particleboard, bonded by a layer of what the company describes as ‘damping’ glue.

The 770 are big speakers with an internal volume of 38.5 litres, and they do require a little room to breathe. Thankfully, the price does include their dedicated, matching speaker stands, which are made mostly out of high carbon steel.

Of course, you’ll also need a suitably capable hi-fi system to make these speakers sing, but if your electronics are up to it, we think you’ll be impressed with what the Missions have to offer, especially with £1000 off over at Peter Tyson.

