Sony KDL-40EX524 review

You'll get top-notch 2D from this great-value Sony KDL-40EX524 Tested at £750

Review 

Our Verdict

Solid performance at a decent price – but you don’t have to look far to get more

For

  • Internet TV and Qriocity service
  • natural colours
  • clean images
  • excellent HD tuner

Against

  • No 3D
  • motion could be better
  • off-axis viewing isn’t perfect

Too much choice can be paralysing: it can be hard to take the plunge and hand over a hefty bundle of notes. But we think being able to pay anything between £300 and £3000 for a 40in TV is a good thing, as it tends to mean decent value.

This Sony is a case in point, offering everything that you could want in a TV except 3D. (Or everything you could want in a TV, as some wiseacres might say.)

A Freeview HD tuner, bags of internet TV content (including Sony’s Qriocity service), four HDMIs, USB, DLNA media streaming, Full HD… Sony has ticked plenty of boxes.

Too many options can be confusing
This edge-lit LED set is 4.2cm deep, and easy on the eye. The interface is a hybrid of the old and new, giving you endless icons and options – again, too much choice – which could surely be more easily arranged.

Nevertheless, we’re soon watching the thing, and are wowed by the excellent Freeview HD images. The level of detail and sense of depth on offer are better than most, while edges are sharply drawn.

Sound is sadly average, though. Thick and unclear, we found ourselves cranking the volume in an effort to improve matters.

The Blu-ray of Se7en tests the 40EX524’s ability with dark blacks. It can certainly go dark but better – and more expensive – sets retain more detail. Hints of backlight unevenness can be seen in the corners at times when the screen is blank, but it doesn’t distract when watching content.

Upscales standard definition well
Edges remain sharp, detail recovery is good, and a switch to DVD reveals that this TV is also very capable when it comes to upscaling standard-def content.

One thing that does catch our eye is a touch of motion blurring: Sony is normally so strong in this area but this 50Hz set does struggle with particularly testing scenes. Ideally, we’d like it brighter, too.

Try as we might, we found it impossible to get a killer combo of inky blacks and bright whites; no deal-breaker, but a mild concern.

So, it is possible to pick holes in the performance of the Sony KDL-40EX524: no 3D, black levels could be better, and there are some issues with motion. But it still represents good performance and value.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesEX524
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-40EX524
Product ModelKDL-40EX524
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL40EX524BU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate14.40 kg
Width with Stand94.3 cm
Weight Approximate11.20 kg
Height with Stand61.6 cm
Width94.3 cm
Depth4.2 cm
Height58.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions58.6 cm (H): 94.3 cm (W): 4.2 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesSleep Timer
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption113 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-40EX524 LED-LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x 'AAA' Batteries
  • AC Power Cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year