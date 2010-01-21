Trending

Shure SRH440 review

These cans might be full of energy, but we think they lack some subtlety where it's needed most Tested at £130.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Fans of dance might like these energetic cans, but we're not so impressed

For

  • Power aplenty

Against

  • Lack refinement and subtlety
  • one dimensional

Shure's SRH range of professional headphones claims to be the first choice for “music obsessives.”

Well, as far as the SRH440s are concerned, the obsessives here at What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision would position them slightly further down their pecking order.

Fans of dance will be impressed by the energetic sound: there's power aplenty, but at the expense of refinement and subtlety.

Their one-dimensional approach and the lack of natural finesse means they struggle to keep you interested.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.shure.com
Brand NameShure
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerShure, Inc
Manufacturer Part NumberJSHSRH440
Packaged Quantity1
Product NameShure SRH440
Product ModelSRH440

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance44 Ohm
Cable Length3 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
Weight Approximate272.2 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone