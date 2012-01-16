The Ross Reflectas are affordable headphones, and they do little to hide the fact.



It’s not the garish lime-green finish that betrays them, nor the firm way they burrow into your ear. No, the real problems begin and end with the sound they produce.



There’s no two ways about it, the Reflectas sound muddy and indistinct.



Low frequencies bludgeon their way through tunes with scant regard for the beginning or end of notes, elbowing the midrange to one side and burying vocalists beneath ill-defined humming; treble sounds are coarse and hard.

See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join whathifi.com on Facebook