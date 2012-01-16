Trending

Ross Reflecta review

They may be cheap and cheerfully green, but the sound the Ross Reflecta's produce is disappointing Tested at £20

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A tempting price, perhaps, but economies don’t come much more false…

For

  • Price

Against

  • Awful sound

The Ross Reflectas are affordable headphones, and they do little to hide the fact.

It’s not the garish lime-green finish that betrays them, nor the firm way they burrow into your ear. No, the real problems begin and end with the sound they produce.

There’s no two ways about it, the Reflectas sound muddy and indistinct.

Low frequencies bludgeon their way through tunes with scant regard for the beginning or end of notes, elbowing the midrange to one side and burying vocalists beneath ill-defined humming; treble sounds are coarse and hard.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nexusinds.com
Brand NameROSS
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerNexus Industries Ltd
Manufacturer Part NumberHPBUDSREFBLU-RS
Product NameRoss Reflecta

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Connectivity TechnologyWired

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
ColourBlue

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year