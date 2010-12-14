Internet radios come in all shapes and sizes. They range from the ruggedised kitchen/bathroom special Revo Pico RadioStation to the iPod docking models available on the shelves, but the Streamtime is – well, a bedroom clock/radio.



And that means it comes complete with what Roberts calls a Humane Waking System, or in other words a range of alarms for daily, weekdays, weekends and so on. Oh, and perhaps with an eye to its target market, a ‘nap timer', too.



What it also means, but shouldn't have to, is that this is by far the most lightweight and plasticky offering we've seen in a while, complete with fake pillars either side of the fascia – the real feet are hidden away underneath – and very so-so buttons and display. Reception extends to internet radio and FM, but surprisingly no DAB.



What's more, despite being equipped with an obvious wi-fi antenna – a low-rent grey plastic affair – it took rather a lot of coaxing before it found our home network, and the system for inputting security keys is laborious.



All of which would be forgiven if the Streamtime had a superb sound, making it a bargain at the price.



Unfortunately it sounds thin and chesty, weedy in the bass, and soft and uninvolving further up the frequency range. It's really rather unimpressive all round.

See all our internet radio reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook