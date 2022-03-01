Hands on: Sony A95K QD-OLED TV review

It's no understatement to describe Sony's A95K as one of the most eagerly anticipated TVs in years. In fact, it could be argued that it's the most exciting new TV since LG's first 4K OLED model.

What makes it so special? It's the world's first QD-OLED TV, that's what. And why is QD-OLED so exciting? It combines OLED panel technology with Quantum Dots, in theory resulting in a best-of-both-worlds picture performance that marries perfect blacks and pixel-level dimming for more vibrant colours and increased brightness.

Impressively, despite it being Samsung Display that's currently manufacturing all QD-OLED panels, Samsung is yet to officially announce its own QD-OLED TV. Sony, though, hasn't just announced the A95K, it's also shown it to us in action – and it's made quite the first impression.

Pricing

While the Sony A95K is yet to be officially priced, a recent psuedo-leak suggested that at launch it could cost $3000 at 55 inches and $4000 for the 65-inch version.

That would make each model just $200 more expensive than the launch price of the equivalent A90J OLED in 2021. That would suggest UK prices of around £2900 (around AU$5500) and £3700 (around AU$7000) respectively. While that would likely still make it a good deal more expensive than mainstream 2022 OLEDs such as the LG C2 and Sony's own A80K, it would make the A95K a bit more attainable than the cutting-edge nature of the tech might suggest.

Of course, there's every chance that we're reading too much into the rumours and that the A95K could in fact be priced much higher – Sony is certainly insisting that pricing has yet to be set (though we do keep asking). It's a similarly story where availability is concerned, in that Sony is yet to confirm when the A95K will arrive in shops. The impression we get, though, is that it's not far off and likely won't arrive significantly later than the rest of Sony's 2022 TV range.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Sony has designed the A95K to be as minimalist as possible. With the stand in its default position behind the TV, all you see from the front is screen and the thinnest of bezels. In this position, the set has a slight lean backwards that should compensate for it standing lower on your furniture than would a TV with a more typical stand.

Alternatively, the stand can be positioned in front of the screen so that the TV can be positioned more or less flush against a wall. To these eyes that's actually the more striking of the two positioning options, but which will suit you will depend on your room and furniture. Wall-mounting is of course also an option.

Seen from the side, the panel section actually appears to be a bit thicker than that of most current OLEDs, but the plastic enclosure for the processing hardware, connections and speakers looks like it's a bit thinner than average. This enclosure has a grid pattern that makes the TV's rear a little more interesting than that of other TVs, and plastic panels can be used to hide the connections and cables.

Features

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see in the picture above, towards the top of the back panel is an unusual rectangular notch. This is for the Bravia CAM camera, which comes with the A95K (and the Z9K 8K MiniLED TV) and magnetically attaches at this point.

Sony is promising that the Bravia CAM will eventually boast a number of features, such as Ambient Optimisation Pro (which adjusts picture and sound based on where you are in the room), Gesture Control of the TV, Proximity Alert (which is designed to prevent kids from standing or sitting too close to the TV) and Auto Power Saving Mode (which detects when you’ve left the room and dims the screen). At launch, though, it will only offer video chat functionality, initially via Google Duo but with potentially more services to be added in the future.

Are people still looking for ways to do video calls through their TV? Will Bravia CAM's extra features ever arrive and be worth the wait if they do? Or will the camera end up gathering dust in a drawer? Only time will tell.

If you prefer to interact with your TV the more traditional way, you'll be pleased to discover that the A95K comes with a remote that's 36 per cent smaller than last year's zapper, with a reduction in buttons from 49 to 25. The backlight remains, though, and Sony has added a neat finder function that has the remote emit a sound when you say 'Ok Google, find my remote' to the TV. A basic, plastic remote is also included in the box (at least in Europe).

Sony's 2021 TVs were the first to launch with Google TV built-in, and its 2022 models will continue to utilise the platform. This will allow access to all of the biggest and best streaming apps and should include UK catch-up apps such as BBC iPlayer and All 4, which were missing from Sony's 2021 TVs at launch but were added towards the end of the year.

The A95K will of course also be able to access Sony's own Bravia Core service, which delivers blockbuster movies in significantly higher quality than you get from rival services – assuming you've got the internet speeds to handle it. You'll get a number of credits that can be redeemed against films in Bravia Core when you buy your TV.

On the gaming front, the A95K is very similarly specced to Sony's 2021 OLEDs but with one key exception – it will support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) at launch. On top of that there are two 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz gaming from the PS5, Xbox Series X and the latest PC graphics cards. Unfortunately, one of those HDMI 2.1 sockets also handles eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), so if you need that for a soundbar or AV receiver, you'll have just one HDMI 2.1 input left.

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) is supported by the A95K, as is the PS5-specific version called Auto Genre Picture Mode. There's unfortunately no HGiG setting or a Dolby Vision Game mode, but the A95K does support Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which allows a PS5 to detect the specific model of TV to which it’s connected and automatically select the appropriate HDR tone map.

Of course, the most exciting feature of the A95K is its QD-OLED panel, which Sony has apparently enhanced through the use of a heat diffusion sheet that distributes heat more effectively, and temperature distribution mapping that helps prevent image retention.

Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which was first introduced in 2021, has a big role to play in terms of getting the most out of the QD-OLED panel, too, with an enhanced version of its Flexible Colour Contrast Control feature seemingly designed to make the most of the potential extra vibrancy made available by the new panel technology. There's also a new 'Depth Map' feature that identifies and enhances near objects while slightly suppressing the background in order to increase depth perception.

Picture

(Image credit: Future)

Sony's picture demo involved a comparison between the A95K and 2021's flagship A90J OLED, with a Hollywood-standard BVM-X300 mastering monitor added for reference. Both of the TVs were initially put into their Custom preset, which is said to be the most accurate, with all other settings apparently left untouched. The content used was a series of short demo clips supplied by Sony, plus clips from Cruella and Monster Hunter.

While you can never draw firm conclusions from a demo session such as this, the A95K certainly looks to be a pretty significant step up from last year's already superb A90J. The extra vibrancy it offers, particularly in bright colours, is fabulous, but there's little to no sense of exaggeration to its delivery. In fact, it looks very close to the reference BVM-X300, while the A90J looks decidedly pale in comparison.

The new Depth Map appears to perform very successfully, too, with a gentle sharpening of the foreground and subtle softening of the background combining with the set's awesome vibrancy and contrast to create an image that's even more solid and three-dimensional than that of the A90J.

All told, in every demo the A95K looked better than the A90J. It had more pop and punch, but also greater subtlety in terms of shading. Even when Sony switched the two TVs to their Standard and then Vivid modes, which sacrifice accuracy for greater impact, the A95K didn't look wholly unrealistic. It did, though, make the gap between it and the A90J in terms of brightness, contrast and vibrancy seem even greater.

Our only slight reservations from these demos were that skin tones looked just a tiny bit more flushed on the A95K than they did the BVM-X300 monitor, even in the Custom mode, and that blacks looked very slightly elevated in certain areas. Without the mastering monitor there, we'd have never spotted these very minor flaws (if they can even be considered that), and to say we left the demo room impressed would be a big understatement.

Sound

While Sony didn't demonstrate the A95K's audio performance to us during its preview event, there's every reason to think it should sound good.

The company is using the same Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology (which uses actuators that vibrate the whole screen in order to make sound) that features in all of the company's OLEDs, albeit with larger actuators that are specifically optimised for the new QD-OLED panel. These two actuators combine with two subwoofers for added bass.

The A95K, along with many of its siblings, will also support Sony's Acoustic Centre Sync feature, which allows the TV to work in conjunction with the HT-A9 speaker system or HT-A7000 soundbar, utilising the speakers of both the TV and the dedicated sound system.

Early verdict

It's important to stress that firm conclusions can never be drawn from a demo session – we just don't have the time or control over settings or content that's necessary to get a complete picture of the product at hand.

That said, based on what we've seen so far the A95K has the potential to be absolutely brilliant. The A90J OLED was arguably the best-performing TV of 2021 and Sony's demos suggest that its QD-OLED-based replacement delivers on its promise of extra colour vibrancy and brightness without sacrificing any of OLED's core strengths.

Of course, there's much we still don't know, such as how it sounds, how it performs with a greater range of content and, most importantly, how much it's going to cost. All of those factors will have to be taken into account when we get the A95K in for review, as will the relative performances of its 2022 rivals such as LG's G2 and Samsung's own QD-OLED (assuming it ever actually materialises). At this early stage, though, the Sony A95K certainly looks like the 2022 TV to beat.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about Sony's 2022 TV lineup

Ready to buy? Here are the best TVs available right now

If you want to get technical, check out our QD-OLED explainer