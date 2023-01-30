Atacama Nexxus 600 Essential review

Why you can trust What Hi-Fi? Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The most appealing thing about Atacama’s Nexxus range of speaker stands is how modular and versatile they are. You have multiple choices of stand heights and top plate sizes to accommodate a vast range of standmount speaker types, which means you shouldn’t have a problem finding a speaker stand entirely tailored to your standmount speakers’ dimensions and weight.

The Nexxus speaker stands we have on test here are specifically the Atacama Nexxus 600 Essential model.

Atacama has form when it comes to making speaker stands. The British company’s Moseco 6 has been winning What Hi-Fi?’s best speaker stands Award for nearly a decade. Can the Nexus 600 Essential impress us enough to replace its stablemate on the podium?

Build quality & compatibility

Built in the UK, Atacama’s Nexxus 600 Essential speaker stands are designed for small- to medium-sized speakers. It’s a minimalist metal design that’s available in the standard satin black finish of our review sample, or there’s an optional diamond white finish that costs an additional £20.

The 600 Essential stand features two 50.6mm-wide support tubes, and a 5mm thick ‘laser cut shield design’ base plate (measuring 260mm x 365mm). The 130mm x 170mm top plate comes as standard, but you can also choose from four larger top plate sizes to better accommodate your speakers.

Our review sample pair comes with the next step up – 160mm x 220mm sized top plates – which cost an extra £29.99 over the standard pack. In total, the Nexxus 600 Essential stands we’re reviewing here cost £169.98.

Each size-up top plate pack costs £29.99 extra, while the largest size is an additional £39.99. You can get a Nexxus stand in different height options too, ranging from 220mm to 1020mm; our Nexxus 600 Essential model measures 620mm in total.

Atacama Nexxus 600 Essential tech specs (Image credit: Atacama) Top plate (w x d) 160mm x 220mm Height 620mm (inclusive of spikes) Base plate (w x d) 260mm x 365mm Weight capacity 15kg (per stand) Finishes x2

If you’re opting for one of the larger top plates, Atacama recommends you attach the unused standard top plate to the base plate underneath to increase the stands’ “low down” mass for better stability. It’s a clever arrangement (and also means you’ll never lose the original top plates if you need them later).

The Nexxus 600 stands can support speakers weighing up to 15kg each. Not only is this more capable than the previous Nexxus generation (which topped out at 8.4kg each), but it’s also generous enough to accommodate most standmount speaker sizes – from as small as the Elac Debut ConneX and KEF LS50 Meta to the deeper Q Acoustics Concept 30 and B&W 705 S3 speakers.

Overall the stands are built well – rigid, sturdy and secure. Carpet spikes and spike shoes are included, while domed gel pads are also provided to go on the top plate. These are to ensure your speaker cabinet finish isn’t scratched by the metal top plate, and adds a certain amount of decoupling between stand and speaker.

The long-running Atacama Moseco 6 stands which feature a bamboo base are still in production for £149 per pair (around $185 / AU$263), and the build quality of both stands is largely the same. You don’t get the various top plate options with the Moseco 6, but it still accommodates a large spread of speakers.

Performance

We use the KEF LS50 Meta speakers for the majority of our testing, and play locally-stored music and Tidal-streamed songs played through our reference Naim/Burmester system as usual.

With the KEF speakers placed on the Nexxus 600 Essential stands, our system’s overall sound is stable, clean and focused. We play Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, and the stands allow the speaker to deliver a good amount of solidity and punch. Timing is no slouch and the balance is well-judged, although the higher frequencies are boosted a touch compared with the lower notes.

Switching the KEFs to the Moseco 6 stands, our system sounds a little more full-bodied, detailed and spacious. It’s a slightly richer, more dynamic sound. The characterful bassline of On We March from The Social Network soundtrack is packed with textural depth and etched with precision, showing a touch more dexterity than with the Nexxus stands in the system. Kate Bush’s voice also has a little more subtlety and warmth; overall it’s a more engaging performance.

In comparison, the way our system sounds on the Nexxus stands is more upfront and punchy, but loses a degree of subtelty and clarity the Moseco 6 help to impart.

Verdict

The Nexxus 600 range’s modular and versatile design will no doubt appeal to many. Atacama has made a clever arrangement that will suit a broad variety of standmount speakers, and ensures a sturdy, stable and clean sound for your hi-fi system.

However, we still prefer the way our system sounds when using the Award-winning Moseco 6 speaker stands. They bring out a more layered performance that still impresses hugely – especially for the price.

