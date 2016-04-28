There are so many reasons at the moment to upgrade your home-entertainment kit.

For one thing, Eurovision is coming up – and, of course, you’ll want to hear your chosen favourite in all its stinky Limburger glory. There’s a football thing happening in June – so you’ll want to see it in crystal-clear detail. Brazil has something going on in August, apparently, too. Should be quite good.

And then there’s all the amazing music you’ve been rediscovering for all the wrong reasons this year. Bowie. Prince. Motörhead. Merle Haggard. Maurice White. It deserves another proper listen.

You’ve got three days off this weekend, too – ample time to get yourself down to your nearest Sevenoaks Sound and Vision shop to demo some new toys. Here are this bank holiday’s offers, available both in-store and online…

Bluesound POWERNODE 2 Hi-res wireless music streamer/amplifier £699 (plus a free pair of PSB M4U 2 or M4U 4 Headphones worth £229)

Denon AVR-X2200W AV receiver £329 (save £170)

NAD D 3020 amplifier £299 (save £100)

Panasonic TX-58DX902 4K TV £2899 (plus 50% off a Panasonic DMP-UB900 4K Blu-ray player)

Pioneer N-50A network audio player £349 (save £150)

Sony KD-55XD9305 4K TV £1999 (plus free Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player worth £149)

20% off hi-fi speakers when you trade in your old ones

Free QED uPlay Plus aptX Bluetooth receiver worth £79.95 with selected hi-fi purchases over £300

