Trending

Philips BDP7500 review

This Blu-ray player is a real flag in the sand for Philips; it holds up well against the class-leaders, and at a good price too Tested at £250.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

One of Philips’ better BD spinners and an attractive unit if you want a matching deck for your Philips TV

For

  • Beautifully made
  • multichannel output and built-in memory as standard
  • bold, vibrant picture
  • rousing sound

Against

  • Colours lack subtlety
  • image is a little soft compared to rivals
  • hint of thickness to sound

Philips has been enjoying great success on the TV front of late. But after every test victory, more often than not we find ourselves recommending a Blu-ray-playing partner from a rival manufacturer.

It would be nice to be able to offer the synergy of an all-Philips package, but the company's recent models haven't quite been up to the job.

An attractive proposition
First impressions of the BDP7500, however, are extremely promising. The styling of this unit is a cut above many players off the shelf. The Philips is wrapped in a brushed aluminium, smooth-edged chassis.

The sophisticated styling is complimented by a glossy, mirror-finish fascia, complete with touch-sensitive controls. There's a USB input on the front, which blends in nicely with the rest of the panel.

The on-screen menus are a little over-the-top in terms of graphic size, but the sub menus are clear and there's a satisfying click from the D-pad on the remote handset.

As for specification, it's good for the money: there's 1GB of internal memory and a set of 7.1 multichannel outputs. The unit can handle WMV, DivX Ultra, and Xvid files, but the lack of DLNA certification means you can't stream content from DLNA friendly products.

Rich and vivid colours
Up and running, colours appear rich and vivid – a quick spin of Elton John's Live at Madision Square Garden Blu-ray paying testament to that.

Switching to The Shining's notoriously difficult-to-handle opening credits shows that motion doesn't cripple the Philips, although there are rivals that are smoother.

The picture remains fairly noise-free and skin tones look realistic but, once again, more capable peers have the edge when it comes to fine detail and overall sharpness.

Audio performance? Movie soundtracks are committed and full-bodied, with good bass extension where explosions are concerned.

But spin a musical number such as Elton John's I'm Still Standing, and while enjoyable, the Philips can't quite match the very best for timing and clarity.

The BDP7500 is unquestionably one of Philips' better recent Blu-ray players.

Its problem is the competition is one step ahead and has managed to take performance to the next level.

See all our Blu-ray player Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.philips.co.uk
Brand NamePhilips
Product Series7000
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerPhilips Electronics
Manufacturer Part NumberBDP7500B2/05
Product NamePhilips BDP7500
Product ModelBDP7500B2

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BDP7500B2 3D Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Audio/Video Cable
  • User Manual
  • Remote Control
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Product Registration Card
  • 2 x AAA Batteries
DLNA CertifiedYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
Sound SystemDolby TrueHD

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Media FormatsBD-RE
Number of Discs1

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43.5 cm
Depth24.5 cm
Height5.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions5.6 cm (H): 43.5 cm (W): 24.5 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video