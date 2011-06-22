Trending

Optoma HD67N review

Finally an affordable 3D projector solution using the Optoma HD67N projector with the Optoma 3D-XL add-on Tested at £530

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Impressive 2D performance for such a cheap projector. The 3D-XL add-on certainly works but the quality is so-so; a budget solution

For

  • An affordable route to a 3D home cinema
  • sharp, colourful images

Against

  • Struggles with fast motion
  • gets hot and noisy

One of the biggest obstacles to 3D is cost. The discs, the player, the display, the glasses: it all adds up – and the only 3D projectors we’ve seen have been the wrong side of £3000. Until now.

Optoma’s 3D-XL add-on (below) turns any one of Optoma’s 14 compatible projectors, and any other DLP-Link machine – such as this, the HD67N – in to a 3D projector.

With the 3D-XL at £250 and the HD67N at around £530, that’s a far more affordable solution.

The 3D-XL delivers images to Optoma’s active glasses (one pair included; extra are £60). It works with Sky HD, 3D Blu-ray and Nvidia’s 3D Vision for 3D PC gaming.

Optoma 3D-XL

Optoma 3D-XL

Lack of depth to 3D

There are two HDMI inputs, one HDMI output, and it supports 1080p/24fps video.

The small HD Ready HD67N projector can deal with 1080p/24fps, and sports an HDMI input, PC connection and even little speakers.

A zoom control gives flexibility, but it needs to be fairly close to the screen.

2D looks good for the money. Fast motion sees Optoma lose a little control but it’s colourful, fairly sharp and bright (it does get hot and noisy, though).

Switch to 3D and while it works, there isn’t much depth and images lose sharpness and punch.

This is a good budget projector, capable of producing enjoyable images.

The 3D-XL is a more qualified success: it works, and is affordable, but the effect is underwhelming. Our verdict for the 3D-XL add-on is three stars.

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.optoma.co.uk
Brand NameOptoma
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerOptoma Technology
Manufacturer Part NumberHD67N
Product NameOptoma HD67N
Product ModelHD67N

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • HD67N DLP Projector
  • AC Power Cord
  • VGA to YPbPr Adapter
  • Full Function Remote
  • 2 x Batteries
  • Lens Cover
  • Quick Start Guide
  • CD User Manual
  • Warranty Card
  • WEEE Card
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1280 x 720
Standard Mode Brightness2000 lm
Graphic ModeHD 720
Contrast Ratio4,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour
Lamp Power185 W
Number of Lamps1

Projection Lens

Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.78 m (306.30")

Physical Characteristics

Width286 mm
Depth192 mm
Weight Approximate2.30 kg
Height97 mm
Dimensions97 mm (H): 286 mm (W): 192 mm (D)

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption255 W

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Projection MethodFront

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format720p