You could soon buy streaming service subscriptions through YouTube

YouTube is reportedly building a "channel store" where users will be able to buy subscriptions to a host of other streaming services.

The Wall Street Journal claims that YouTube's "streaming video marketplace" has "been in the works for at least 18 months" and could be available as early as this fall/autumn.

HBO Max, Showtime and AMC+ are already available as add-ons to a US YouTube TV subscription, but it sounds like YouTube could be prepping the channel store for wider – possibly global – launch.

The WSJ doesn't go into much detail but we wouldn't be surprised to see the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video end up on YouTube's a la carte streaming menu.

That's if YouTube can agree terms with each partner. A source familiar with the situation told the WSJ that, "YouTube is discussing splitting subscription revenue with streaming partners, although the terms may vary widely for each partner".

We don't know what YouTube's channel store will look like but it's believed to offer "trailers of shows or movies free". The idea is to tempt viewers in and allow them to subscribe to the relevant streaming service with the tap of a button.

Plans for the channel store are said to have kicked into high gear lately due to increased competition for subscribers in what the WSJ calls an "uncompetitive US market".

Despite the success of Stranger Things, Netflix lost a million subscribers in the last quarter while rival Amazon Prime recently lost 589,000 UK households.

