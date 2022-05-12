The first DisplayPort 2.0 devices have been certified, promising twice the bandwidth of HDMI 2.1

DisplayPort 2.0 may have been unveiled by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) back in 2019, but fans of uncompressed high fame rates keen to take advantage of its increased bandwidth credentials have yet to get their hands on a device that supports the technology. That looks set to change as three manufacturers have all revealed this week that they have passed DisplayPort 2.0 certification.

VESA has announced that AMD's Ryzen 6000 laptop CPU is now accredited to support DisplayPort 2.0 at a 10Gbps link rate known as Ultra-high Bit Rate 10 (UHBR10). With DisplayPort 2.0, products can achieve even higher link rates called UHBR13.5 and UHBR20 that support up to 80Gbps, though no devices have been certified to these standards yet.

It has also been revealed that chipset manufacturers MediaTek and RealTek have passed UHBR certification for DisplayPort 2.0, the former for an unknown device and the latter for its Tx and Rx solutions.

This week VESA will be presenting DisplayPort 2.0 products for the first time at the Society for Information Display's conference in California. The demonstration will include a Ryzen 6000-based PC connected to a DP40-certified cable and a monitor using certified MediaTek chipsets running 4K video at 144Hz without the display screen compression used by existing ultra-high refresh rate monitors.

DisplayPort 2.0 can handle nearly triple the bandwidth of its predecessor, DisplayPort 1.4, and can deliver a single uncompressed HDR video stream at 8K@60Hz HDR or 4K@240Hz. It can even support two HDR displays with 4K@120Hz or four at 4K@60Hz, and if 4K and 8K don't offer enough pixels for your liking, it can even support 16K@60Hz with Display Stream Compression.

Speaking about certifications James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA, said: "These latest developments in the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program represent major steps forward in the roll-out of the DisplayPort UHBR ecosystem for new video, display and cable products supporting higher resolutions and refresh rates.

"Certification of UHBR reference devices must undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the requirements outlined in the DisplayPort 2.0 CTS. We’re excited to announce that a set of reference silicon has been verified to meet the requirements of the DisplayPort 2.0 spec through our certification program. VESA now has the testing infrastructure in place to evaluate and certify OEM end products, and we are ready to work with the ecosystem to bring next-generation DisplayPort chipsets and IP to market."

Hopefully, this means that although you can't yet buy a PC or monitor that supports DisplayPort 2.0, commercial availability won't be too far away.

