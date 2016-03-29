Yamaha has updated and improved its RXV range with the introduction of the RX-V81. The RXV range has done well in recent years, with the RX-V379 picking up an Award in 2015. With new sound formats and technologies such as 4K HDR becoming more important to consumers, Yamaha has aimed to make sure this new range is future proof.

The entry-level model in the range is the 5.1-channel RX-V381. It doesn’t have network capabilities but does have built-in Bluetooth for wireless streaming. Yamaha’s room calibration software is on-board too, alongside Extra Bass and CinemaDSP features. It will be available from early April for £350.

The RX-V481 sports a 5.2-channel design and has the added benefit of network support. An RX-V481D model will also be available with a DAB radio onboard. The 481 will be available from early May for £400 while the 481D will be available from the end of May for £450.

Moving up the range we come to the RX-V581 (above, left) which supports 7.2 channels. At £500, it is the cheapest model in the RX-V81 range to support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D audio formats. It will be available from late May.

The RX-V681 (right) can also support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but comes with a number of higher-end features such as a “more flexible Zone 2”. Yamaha says the 681 can automatically switch between an Atmos configuration and a set of external speakers, depending on what you’re listening to.

You’ll also find a moving-magnet phono stage built-in - and, with MusicCast support, you can stream your records to any compatible speaker around the home. The RX-V681 will be in shops from late June for £600.

Completing the line up is the RX-V781 7.2-channel amplifier. Yamaha has fitted it with a second HDMI output and an aluminium front panel. Yamaha says the V781 the best way to get a high-end amp without entering it's top-end Aventage range.

The V781 also has an enhanced version of Yamaha’s YPAO calibration software and a higher power output over the 681. The RX-V781 will be available from late June for £700.

