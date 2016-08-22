High-resolution audio and 4K video are challenging features to fit into a portable media player. We've seen 4K phones as well as hi-res smartphones, and plenty of hi-res music players, but a dedicated portable solution combining the two features in one device has proved more elusive.

Cyberdrive (previously Forte Audio) is trying to deliver just that with its range of Seiun players, and is using crowdfunding site Indiegogo to do so.

There are three models: the standard Seiun player, the Pro, and the Pro X. The former is focused purely on high quality audio, while the latter two can output 4K video (although it's worth noting that their 5.5in screens are only capable of displaying video up to 1080p HD).

Both the Pro and the Pro X have wi-fi connectivity, so can stream content from Netflix, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Amazon Prime Instant Video and other services, but can also connect to your television via an HDMI 2.0 port.

MORE: LG V20 phone to feature 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

MORE: What is Ultra HD 4K TV? Everything you need to know

By the end of last year, the company reached its funding goals 16 times over, raising $753,105 (just shy of £580,000).

Cyberdrive started production of its players at the beginning of August, with the intention of shipping in March 2017.

Its Seiun player will cost $30 (£20), the Pro is $90 (£59) and the Pro X $150 (£99). Further updates can be found on its Indiegogo page.

MORE: High-resolution audio - everything you need to know