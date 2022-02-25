Win a year of FREE movies at Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is looking for the ultimate cinema fan. More importantly, the search will see one lucky movie-goer awarded an entire year of free movies in 2023!

Fancy entering? It's simple. The person who visits their local Showcase Cinema the most times between 18th February and 30th November 2022 will be crowned the winner. And when we say 'visit', we mean buy a ticket and watch a big screen flick.

The challenge is open to Showcase Insiders only (it's free to join the Insider loyalty programme). Benefits include discounted tickets, 10 per cent off drinks and snacks, and advance screenings.

In addition to the one year annual pass, the winner gets a Hollywood Walk of Fame-style star in the lobby of their favourite theatre. A free eye test is not included, but it's probably a good idea to get them checked out after gorging your peepers on pixels for nine months.

Now, the small print: 1) You must be aged 15 or over; 2) It can take 10-15 working dates to get your Insider membership card in the post but you can print out a temporary version and get started right away; 3) Insider member discounts are valid after 7pm on Sundays and all day Monday and Tuesday.

Wannabe winners won't be short of blockbusters to see in 2022. From biopics like Elvis and Oppenheimer, to Tom Cruise bashing baddies in Mission: Impossible 7, there are plenty of excuses to give this a crack. Good luck and don't forget to switch your phone off.

Prefer to watch at home? Netflix will release an original film a week throughout 2022.

