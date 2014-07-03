WiMP has confirmed that it's now possible to try out the Norwegian music streaming service directly from an internet browser after launching a beta version of its new web player.

The new player is available from play.wimpmusic.com and requires no installation. Not only that, but it can be used without the need to register an account before using WiMP.

If you're unfamiliar with WiMP, you probably aren't alone. At the moment, it's not available in the UK – having launched in Denmark, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Norway.

But while the company has no "specific plans" for a UK debut just yet, it certainly hasn't been ruled out and we'll be keeping our ear to the ground for any future announcements.

WiMP is a streaming service designed to inspire you to find new music and old favourites. It has editorial teams in each country to provide recommendations, tips and playlists.

The beta version of the new web player will play up to 30 seconds of songs if you don't have an account, with more than 25 million songs said to make up its music catalogue.

It offers lossless, CD-quality streaming, with 16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC and ALAC formats used in its HiFi product. High standard uses AAC 320kbps and Standard uses AAC+ 96.

Should the service decide to launch in the UK, it'll no doubt find the competition tough – with a range of players already established in the market, including Spotfy, Qobuz and more.

