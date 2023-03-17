What Hi-Fi? launches British Hi-Fi Week 2023 – a celebration of audio tech past and present

What Hi-Fi? is pleased to announce British Hi-Fi Week 2023, a seven-day-long celebration of all the best and most interesting audio tech from our home nation.

The event will go live on 20th March and run until the end of the week. During that time our team of experts will be publishing daily updates celebrating the best of British hi-fi.

Coverage will include exclusive interviews with big names in the British hi-fi industry, retrospective looks at some of the most iconic products to pass through our listening rooms and some hot takes about the future of the industry from our team of audio experts.

Highlights we’re excited about include a forward look at the best British hi-fi products set to arrive this year, a list of our favourite test tracks from the best British bands, and a detailed look at the most iconic British hi-fi products to appear in What Hi-Fi? past and present.

You can stay up to date with all the latest coverage using our British Hi-Fi Week 2023 hub. And make sure to get involved with the conversation and chat with us on What Hi-Fi?’s social feeds. Our experts are always happy to answer questions!

The event is part of What Hi-Fi?’s history, with the team having run the same celebration in 2021.

It holds a special meaning to the team, with What Hi-Fi?’s origins starting covering British hi-fi all the way back in the 1970s – and boy have things changed since then.

“There’s a rich tradition of British hi-fi, innovations and music that forms the heart of what we do at What Hi-Fi?, and it feels apt to celebrate the widely varying flavours of home-grown products, manufacturers, technology and sounds that make up the current audio landscape,” said What Hi-Fi?’s hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without music. We’re highlighting some of our favourite songs and albums from a huge melting pot of artists, influences and styles – encompassing jazz, R&B, electronica, heavy metal, indie rock – without which there would be no point in all the lovely hi-fi we listen to.”

British Hi-Fi Week is one of many special events we’ve got planned for our lovely readers this year, so make sure to stay tuned to What Hi-Fi?. If you have any requests for special features or coverage types you can also get in touch with our editorial team at whathifi@futurenet.com.

