What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 issue on sale now!

After much deliberation, a lot of hard work and some tough decisions, we are pleased to be able to announce the winners at this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

A total of 107 winners of Best Buy Awards and our most prestigious Product Of The Year gongs were announced on November 15th at a fancy event in London, and we present them here in full in this issue.

But, as usual, you can count on us to bring you reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section too.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Welcome to the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

We take our responsibility extremely seriously to find you, the reader, the best hi-fi and home entertainment equipment you can buy. That means whittling down hundreds of products in 26 categories to those very best examples you will find in these pages. It’s a process that involves many hours in test rooms, plenty of ‘robust discussions’, and, dare we say it, sleepless nights.

In the end, it is all worth it. This magazine is the fruit of our labour, and each and every product we celebrate here has earned its place as a Best Buy and is well worthy of your consideration.

Our long-time readers will know just why you can trust What Hi-Fi?. Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. And this has been the What Hi-Fi? way since 1976...

So, whether you're looking for a great new TV, an upgrade to your stereo set-up, a home cinema projector or soundbar, or the best wireless speaker or noise cancelling earbuds (and all points in between), this should be your go-to source for hi-fi and AV kit. Every recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award is a class-leading product, deserving of our praise at different levels of budget and spanning the entire home entertainment technology spectrum. In short, you can be absolutely sure that each one will be worth your time and investment.

So pick up this month's What Hi-Fi? magazine, settle back and read about all of our Award winners in this special, bumper issue.

First with reviews

As always our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest AV and hi-fi kit.

We’ve got a brace of new amplifiers from Arcam in this month's First Test – and both have snuck in just in time to be deserved Award winners. First up is the brilliant and affordable Arcam A5. Our expert team of reviewers found the A5 to be "a superbly rounded performer that simply gets on with the job of playing music without intruding on the experience", and that exceptional performance was enough to bag the A5 not just a five-star review, but also the coveted Product Of The Year Award in its category. The step-up A15 meanwhile has earned itself a Best Buy Award in the amplifiers category, and of course another five-star review for Arcam. Well built, feature-packed and great-sounding, the A15 impressed us mightily. Find out more in this month's mag!

Also on our test benches this month are the five-star Sony X85L, the impressive budget Samsung CU8000 and a new music streamer in the form of the WiiM Pro Plus. PMC brings some of its high-end magic to the more affordable Prodigy 1 standmounters, while Sony once again gets our thumbs up for a pair of headphones, this time the WH-CH720N over-ears. Rounding things out is Epson's EH-TW6250 and Hisense PL1 projectors.

Find out more in this month's special Awards issue of What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the Awards 2023 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

