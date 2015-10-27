We've seen plenty of new products pass through our test rooms, from the traditional favourites, such as speakers, amplifiers, TVs and headphones, to emerging categories such as soundbases, streamers and multi-room systems.

Our annual What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony revealed our 104 favourite products of the year - and it's the perfect excuse to start your Christmas shopping list.

Awards 2015

There were two new categories this year - Portable Music Players and Temptation - and plenty of new winners alongside some more familiar favourites.

You can find all the winners on our dedicated Awards 2015 site (as well as previous years' winners) and you can rest assured that all the products featured offer the very best performance-per-pound value in their respective categories.

First Tests

But of course it's not all about the Awards. There's still a First Tests section bursting with new products, and there's a whole host of five-star products this month.

We start proceedings with the second-generation Bluesound multi-room products - and find the whole range to be better than ever. Elsewhere there's a pair of active speakers from Dali, Chord's Mojo DAC, a splendid streamer from Naim and Samsung's plus-sized S6 Edge smartphone.

There are also reviews of a Crosley turntable, Philips TV, Geneva wireless speaker and an Audiolab amplifier.

And don't forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine to your smartphone or tablet.

Awards 2015: TVs

Samsung was the dominant brand in the 2015 TVs category, walking away with five of the seven Awards on offer. The Product of the Year went to a Full HD set, rather than 4K, the Samsung UE48J6300.

Panasonic is back to its winning ways after a disappointing 2014 with a fantastic HD set and LG was always going to be a big winner for its 4K OLED screen.

Awards 2015: Speakers

The speakers category is always one of the most hotly-contested. With 11 Awards up for grabs across standmounter, floorstander and desktop categories, there should be something for everyone.

Bowers & Wilkins held on to the Product of the Year Award thanks to the 685 S2 speakers, Q Acoustics reclaimed the best budget speaker gong and KEF stormed in to take the crown for the best desktop speaker over £200.

Awards 2015: On-ear headphones

There are ten Awards in the on-ear headphones category: a mixture of portable, home, wireless and noise-cancelling headphones. AKG once again took top honours with the Y50 - we've still yet to hear a better pair of portable on-ears for such a good price.

There are some familiar winners this year, from Philips, Grado and Shure, while AKG and Sennheiser introduced two new pairs of noise-cancelling cans offering great sound and noise-cancelling performance.

