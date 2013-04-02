Hello everyone, and welcome back to The Week in HD - our guide to all the must-see TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens for the next seven days. We hope you had a wonderful Easter break, filled with plenty of chocolate, Doctor Who, chocolate, Game of Thrones and more chocolate!

There are plenty of great HD shows on this week; and don't forget you can get daily updates and alerts on what's on by following @TodayinHD on Twitter.

Here's our pick of the week:

Star Trek: Enterprise Blu-ray

The complete first season of Star Trek: Enterprise charts the story of the Captan Jonathan Archer's crew as they travel across the universe on the Enterprise NX-01 - 100 years before Captain Kirk of the Original Series. Set in the 22nd century, it's still early days for space travel, and this six-disc Blu-ray set contains all 25 episodes in 1080p resolution with a 5.1 DTS Master Audio soundtrack, along with plenty of special features. (Also, it has that chap out of Desmond's in it!)

Tuesday 2nd April

Revolution Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Pilot. JJ Abrams (Alias, Lost, Star Trek), Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Cownoys & Aliens) have enough geek credentials between them to excite anyone - but less-than-complimentary reviews of this new post-apocalypse series makes it seem like this show has one geek hero too many. But decide for yourself: the show's premise revolves around the Blackout - an event that switched off all the electricity in the world; 15 years later and a group of young revolutionaries are fighting back against militia rule and searching for a pendant that could save them all.

Wednesday 3rd April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8pm

Five amateur chefs attempt to cook up a storm to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode for a chance at the MasterChef crown.

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Valar Dohaeris. If, like me, you missed the long-anticipated season 3 opener for HBO's epic fantasy series, here's a chance to relive the brand new episode. There's plenty to catch up on (if you haven't already rewatched seasons one and two as preparation), with new allegiances and the promise of dragons.

But the highlight of tonight's episode has to be a stunning confrontation between Charles Dance and Peter Dinklage, reaffirming the Lannisters as the most fascinating family in Westeros.

Thursday 4th April

MasterChef BBC1 HD, 8pm

Another round of MasterChef hopefuls are put on the spot to identify seafood chowder and soda bread in the dreaded Palate Test.

James May's Man Lab BBC2 HD, 8pm

May chases lightning and enters the Rock Paper Scissors World Championships.

The Intern Channel 4HD, 9pm

Hilary Devey might be the newest member of Dragon's Den, but she's certainly made an impression, getting her own Apprentice-style show that gives young interns the chance to win a 'dream job'. The first ep sees three youngsters at a hotel chain.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou BBC1 HD, 11.30pm

Yet another quirky offering from Wes Anderson, this time about a former ocean wildlife filmmaker who sets out to find the sea creature responsible for killing his friend. Bill Murray stars as Steve Zissou, accompanied by a stellar cast of Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Angelica Houston, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Michael Gambon and Matthew Gray Gubler.

Friday 5th April

Have I Got News For You BBC1 HD, 9pm

Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are back on your screens offering a satirical look at today's news, with Stephen Mangan guest-hosting, and Joan Bakewell and Richard Osman as guest panellists.

Not Going Out BBC1 HD, 9.30pm

Lee Mack's sitcom is back, but minus his best buddy Tim Vine. Not to worry, there's no shortage of shenanigans as Lee and Daisy are enlisted to help Lucy cover the fact that she accidentally killed a client's daughter's pet rabbit.

Saturday 6th April

Doctor Who BBC1 HD, 6.15pm

The Rings of Akhaten. With a new companion in tow, the Doctor takes Clara on her first adventure to an alien planet; more specifically, to the rings around the planet Akhaten to see the Festival of Offerings. Clara meets the Queen of Years as they prepare for the ceremony, but the young queen seems to be in danger as dark forces demand a sacrifice. Steven Moffat has said of this episode: 'When Clara Oswald looks back on her time in the Tardis, this might be the place she remembers'.

Sunday 7th April

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton ESPN HD, 2.05pm

Barclays Premier League

QPR v Wigan Athletic Sky Sports HD1, 4.10pm

Barclays Premier League

MotoGP BBC2 HD, 7.30pm

Qatar. The 2013 MotoGP season kicks off, with Matt Roberts presenting live coverage of the race from the Losail Circuit in Qatar. Will a resurgent Valentino Rossi prove his doubters wrong? Or will hotshot rookie Marc Marquez put all the old-hands to shame?

Dead Poets Society BBC2 HD, 11pm

Inspiring, tragic, funny and heartbreaking - Robin Williams gives an unforgettable performance as an unconventional English teacher in a strict American prep school in the late 1950s, changing the lives of the young men forever. This film kickstarted the careers of Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard – don't miss it.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook