Monday 17th June

Once Upon a Time Season One Blu-ray

A charming show about how a young, adopted boy starts to believe that his foster mother is the Evil Queen from his fairy tale book, and that all the other residents in the sleepy town of Storybrooke, Maine, are really fairy tale characters, banished from the fairy universe after the evil queen's curse robbed them of all of their happy endings.

He enlists the help of his long-lost mother to help the residents remember their past lives and attempt to break the spell, meeting legendary fairy tale characters (with a twist) along the way. Stars Jennifer Morrison, Robert Carlyle, Megan Ory, Lana Parilla, Jamie Dornan, Emilie de Ravin, Sebastian Stan, Ginnifer Goodwin, and David Anders.

The Fall Blu-ray

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan star in this gripping BBC thriller set in Northern Ireland. When a serial killer is stalking and murdering young women across Belfast, a talented detective is called from the Metropolitan Police in London to help capture him.

The Borgias Sky Atlantic HD 9pm

The Face of Death. We've only just heard the news that Showtime has cancelled the Renaissance drama, so this third series of The Borgias is to be the last in which we ever hear or see the extravagantly corrupt family. From the first episode's title, we can presume that this is not going to be a particularly happy season.

What a Load of Buzzcocks BBC One HD 10pm

1998. You'll always remember where you were when Geri left the Spice Girls. Music was never the same again.

Playhouse Presents: Psychob*****s Sky Arts 1 HD 11pm

Jack Whitehall, Sharon Horgan, Julia Davis and Reece Shearsmith take comedic turns in portraying some of history's most iconic women in this superb sketch show by Jeremy Dyson.

Tuesday 18th June

Hannibal Sky Living HD 10pm

Sorbet. Sorbet is my favourite episode of Hannibal so far. This might be a strange reaction to a series that's so dark and unsettling and on occasions gruesome, but this episode is hilarious. Why? Because the entire episode is about Hannibal preparing for a dinner party.

Wednesday 19th June

The Apprentice BBC One HD 9pm

Online dating. After last week's surprise double firing, anything could happen. And it does - the task this week is to come up with a completely new online dating concept.

While each team hones in on a target audience and take to the streets to find the singletons, there are surprises in store when it comes to filming the ad for their new dating site, as one candidate from each time must play a starring role.

Castle Alibi HD 9pm

Reality Star Struck. Castle and Beckett investigate the murder of a reality TV star. Firefly shipmate Gina Torres guest stars.

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD 10pm

The Quality of Mercy. The penultimate episode of the penultimate season - and Don has to face the consequences of Sally finding out about his infidelity, while Pete has to deal with unwanted attractions.

Thursday 20th June

Mock the Week BBC Two HD 10pm

Gary Delaney, Miles Jupp and Nathan Caton are guest panellists this week trying to find the funny in the news to mock and laugh at.

Friday 21st June

Would I Lie To You? BBC One HD 8.30pm

Spot the lies from the truths, with guest stars Greg Rutherford MBE, Kirsty Young, Joanna Scanlan and Henning Wehn joining regulars David Mitchell, Lee Mack and Rob Brydon.

Miranda BBC One HD 9pm

Holiday. Miranda wants to go on holiday. But she can't go on holiday. So she pretends to go on holiday.

Saturday 22nd June

Australia v British and Irish Lions Sky Sports HD1 11am

Rugby Union Lions Tour

The Voice UK BBC One HD 7.15

The Live Final. The second series of The Voice comes to an end with the fate of the four finalists in the public's voting hands. Each contestant will sing one song, and then another with their respective mentor, before finding out if they've won their life-changing 100,000 and record deal with Universal Republic.

Sunday 23rd June

Wimbledon: Review of 2012 BBC Two HD 1.30pm

With the 2013 Wimbledon Championships fast approaching, we get into the tennis mood by reminding ourselves what happened at last year's Championships.

The White Queen BBC One HD 9pm

The aftermath of Elizabeth's coronation is full of expectations and harsh realities of being part of the royal court. An heir is needed to secure Edward's reign, but things escalate quickly into war, and Elizabeth faces personal loss at the hand of Warwick's hatred. It seems the War of the Roses has begun...

Andy Murray: The Man Behind the Raquet BBC One HD 10.25pm

A documentary showing us what it's like to be Andy Murray. Taking us behind the scenes and off the court, we get a peek into the US and Olympic champion's private life, with contributions from family, rivals, tennis legends and famous fans.

Glastonbury BBC Two HD 11.30pm

Julien Temple's acclaimed documentary about the history of the mudtastic Glastonbury music festival, featuring contributions from David Bowie, Nick Cave, Bjork, Radiohead, Blu, Prodigy and many more.

