There are a huge variety of turntables available; some are platterless, some are made for high-altitudes, and some are made out of recycled steel bridges. According to a short Science Channel documentary "Made By Destruction" there are over 600,000 bridges in the United States, and when those bridges become structurally unstable, they can be reforged into vinyl players.

MORE: Best budget turntables

The video shows how metalworkers in Virginia melt down the bridge parts and contruct a base by pouring the molten metal into moulds. Once cooled, it is then ready for milling - the process of cutting holes into the base to make space for the turntable's wiring and components.

You can check out the video on YouTube, but if you're looking for something more specific on turntable production, we recommend our video explaining how Rega puts together its vinyl players.

MORE: 82-year-old builds pylon in his front garden to improve his sound system

[via Cnet]