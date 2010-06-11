From July 1st, Virgin Media customers will be able to save up to £108 a year on Sky Sports and Sky Movies packages.

Premium channels are now available from £13.50 a month. For those wanting to add or keep a single Sky Sports (1 or 2) or Sky Movies (1 or 2) package, the cost is reduced to £13.50 for Virgin customers on M+, L or XL TV packages – a saving of £9 a month.

Savings on Sky bundles are even greater, with the Sky Sports Collection (Sky Sports 1,2,3 and 4) available for £20.50 a month, saving football fans up to £42 a year.

Film fanatics also benefit from the new pricing structure, with the Sky Miovies Collection (Sky Movies 1 and 2, plus Sky Movies Premiere, Premiere +1, Sky Movies Showcase and Disney Cinemagic) reduced to £19.50 a month.

If you subscribe to both the Sky Sports and Sky Movies Collection as a single package it will cost you £27.50 a month.

All prices quoted are for standard-definition channels. Under the terms of its new deal with BSkyB, Virgin will have the option in future of carrying Sky's basic HD channels, Sky Sports HD 1 and HD 2, and all Sky Movies HD channels.

Full details on the Virgin Media website.

