New from Jamo is a complete THX Select 2 certified speaker system, the D500.

The main speakers have been designed to be slimline and compact, and are finished in high-gloss black lacquer (with white available as a no-cost option) to enable them to blend in with modern TVs and interiors.



There are two main speaker models available in the system: the D500 LCR is a three-way speaker designed for left, centre and right channel duties, and sells for £300 per speaker, while the three-way D500 SUR surround speaker is £500 a pair.



Both designs are 26cm tall, 45cm wide and just 13cm deep, and meet the THX frequency response requirement of 80Hz-20kHz.



The system offers a choice of two subwoofers, the top model being the D600 SUB, at £1200. This sealed-box model uses a 600W amplifier and a 38cm drive unit with motional feedback, and has a DSP-based control system offering Boundary Gain Control among the functions accessed via its backlit touchscreen control panel.



There's also a simpler SUB 650, fitted with a 30.5cm bass unit. This is available as part of one of two packages built around the speakers: a system of three D500 LCRs, two D500 SURRs, and a SUB650 is £1900, while a similar system with the D600 SUB is £2300.





