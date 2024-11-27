Ultimate Black Friday home cinema deal! This Award-winning Sony 4K projector is cheaper than ever

Looking for a really serious 4K projector with a massive discount this Black Friday? The Sony VPL-XW5000ES projector has dropped from £5999 to just £4399 at Sevenoaks.

To get this killer saving, you need to sign up for a Sevenoaks Rewards account. Luckily, it’s free and easy to sign up – and clearly well worth the small amount of effort.

This projector is a What Hi Fi? Award-winner, having snagged a prize for three years running. With its impressive black levels and contrast, this deal is definitely worth bumping to the top of your list.

In our in-depth review of the projector, we called it a “watershed moment” for the home cinema world. If that’s not one of the highest compliments you can give, we are not sure what is!

We rated its balanced picture quality very highly, and found that it performed excellently for both cinema and gaming experiences.

It’s also smaller than many of Sony’s similar models which makes it easier to set up in your home if you don’t have tons of space.

The XW5000ES combines a native 4K resolution using Sony’s proprietary SXRD projection technology with laser lighting.

We said of the 4K resolution in our review: “The XW5000ES further earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness. Perhaps because of the new SXRD chip, native 4K footage looks even more detailed, dense, three-dimensional and crisp than it has on any of Sony’s previous entry-level and even mid-range 4K SXRD projectors.”

There are two HDMI ports, although it is worth noting they don’t provide support for 4K/120Hz gaming. It also features the Dynamic HDR Enhancer which uses an iris and laser light source to enhance contrast of darker blacks, vibrant colours and bright highlights.

If this all sounds up your alley, go check out the deal while you can.

