TP Vision teams up with AOC in an attempt to muscle in on the portable speaker market

TP Vision, the outfit responsible for making and designing Philips-branded televisions and audio products, has unveiled itself as the new partner of AOC (who you might know better for making gaming monitors) with the intention of launching a range of AOC-branded speakers aimed at the youth market.

This new push towards a younger audience will start with a focus on portable speakers, with TP and AOC introducing three new portables to tap into the energetic, ‘on-the-go’ market currently dominated by the likes of JBL, Ultimate Ears and Audio Pro.

This new range is made up of three new models: the smaller AOC Speaker O1, the larger AOC O2 and the party-ready AOC Speaker O3. TP and AOC tease great sound of course, but advanced connectivity and sharing, including an instant switch feature between connected devices and multi-connection for up to an impressive 100 speakers, could tempt customers to stray from the established market leaders.

(Image credit: AOC / TP Audio)

While there aren’t currently plans for an Australian launch, the new AOC Speaker range will be launched throughout Europe, the US and South America. The new speakers will also be featured at the upcoming ‘Red Bull Dance Your Style’ and ‘Red Bull BC One’ dance competitions, so if you’re down with the kids, you might be getting a preview of the new AOCs ahead of time.

Either way, TP and AOC are going to have to work hard to knock JBL off its portable perch. Cleer Audio recently tried to muscle in on the action with the Cleer Audio Scene, but it’s an uphill battle going up against JBL’s extensive stable of five-star models, including the Flip 6 , Charge 5 and Xtreme 3 .

The new AOC speakers will be available exclusively through online retailers, including AOC.com. Pricing and availability will be announced next month, with products targeted to be on sale by the end of June 2023.

MORE:

High End Munich 2023 news and highlights

Read our roundup of the best portable speakers