As part of the deal, Toshiba will supply the England team and FA with a range of the latest LCD TV, portable DVD and laptop products.

This will "help keep the players entertained off the pitch and aid their pursuit of peak performance", says Toshiba.

The announcement builds on Toshiba's other sports sponsorship deals, which included the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

"2010 is set to be the first time many UK viewers will get to watch the FIFA World Cup in high definition and Toshiba will bring this experience to life for football fans at home, and for the England squad in South Africa," says Matt McDowell, marketing director, Toshiba UK.

"We are thrilled to get behind the England football team and offer fans a winning experience."

Yesterday the BBC confirmed 50 per cent of the UK population should be able to watch the 2010 World Cup in high definition on Freeview HD.

