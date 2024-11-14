This slimline, compact network player aims to deliver all your modern-day streaming needs

Audio manufacturer Volumio has launched its new Rivo Plus music streamer. An enhanced version of the brand's established Rivo network player, this latest model incorporates additional features and upgraded performance for a price that puts it in competition with five-star class leaders such as the Cambridge Audio CXN100.

If you're unfamiliar with Volumio, the Italian company piqued our interest with its all-in-one integrated amp system (the Integro) and its music streamer with a tablet-like touchscreen (the Motivo) – all in a rather more compact and stylish form than we're used to seeing with hi-fi separates. This new Rivo Plus aims to offer a similar proposition for its premium billing: packing in plenty of streaming features and technology to deliver a performance that will sit alongside the established players.

The Rivo Plus' internal design aims to lower the load on the CPU for generating the audio digital stream in pursuit of better sound. The new unit houses several low-noise linear regulators, again aiming to improve the sound quality of the output signal, whereas the upgraded internal electronic 'MEMs' clocks aim for improved handling of jitter, better stability and less susceptibility to temperature variations.

(Image credit: Volumio)

The Rivo Plus supports high-resolution audio files up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD256 and supports numerous music streaming platforms. It supports Apple AirPlay via Shairport Sync, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz, as well as Bluetooth 5.0. The streamer is UPnP and DLNA compatible too, so can play any music files stored on the same network. For managing all playback and sources, the slimline, compact new network player can be controlled using the Volumio app, available for iOS and Android devices.

In terms of physical connections, the Rivo Plus offers digital coaxial and AES/EBU digital outputs and three USB ports for plugging in external DACs, hard drivers or CD drivers. There's also an ethernet port for a wired internet connection, as well as an HDMI input for hooking the Volumio directly up to your TV. There is also a micro SD slot at the back for expanding the internal 16GB storage.

The Volumio Rivo Plus music streamer will be available to order from today, priced at £1099 / $1399 / €1299 / AU$2299.

