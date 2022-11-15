This is apparently what Google's folding Pixel phone will look like

Google is reportedly working on a folding phone. Again. If the reports are accurate, this would be the third time the big G has started work on a folding smartphone – but this time, Front Page Tech (opens in new tab) has knocked up some renders of how it might look (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)).

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The smartphone is apparently codenamed Felix, and from the renders, it will look more like the Oppo Find N than the narrower Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. When closed, it has a 9.5-megapixel camera under the front display, while the rear cameras are housed within a raised section a bit like that on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The renders show a glass back with a 'G' Google logo.

Open it up, and you'll see the inner screen has top and bottom bezels, the top one housing another 9.5-megapixel snapper. USB-C charging should come as standard, with the port on the bottom edge.

Internet whispers say the fingerprint scanner will be integrated into the lock button on the side above the volume rocker. The phone is also thought to be quite heavy due to the metal frame.

Front Page Tech adds that the Pixel Fold – though the name, like all of these details, is still TBC – will cost $1799 (about £1500, AU$2700), and will be announced alongside the Pixel Tablet in May. That's thought to be around the same time as Google's annual I/O conference. Coincidence? Possibly not.

It's worth reiterating that these are all just rumours for now, and nothing has been confirmed. But if Google is going in on foldables, that would be a big shot in the arm for a product category that, for all its innovation, has struggled to gain mainstream uptake.

