Best SIM only deal: get 100GB for just £15 per month

SIM only deals are a fantastic way to slash your phone bill – especially if you like to stream movies on-the-go. To help you save big, Smarty has taken its award-winning 50GB SIM-only deal and doubled it – so now you get 100GB of data per month for only £15.

It's a one-month rolling plan so you won't be locked into a long contract, plus there are no speed restrictions – good news if you're planning to go to town on a Disney Plus or Netflix subscription.

Here's how it works: sign up to the 50GB SIM-only plan and Smarty will double your monthly data allowance every month (for up to 12 consecutive months). This 100GB deal includes unlimited UK calls and texts too.

The special offer runs from 17th March to 6th April 2020.

Sign-up now and Smarty will send you a new SIM in two business days. You can keep your old number provided you request a PAC code from your current network.

Not come across Smarty before? It's powered by the Three network and has made waves with its generous, commitment-free contracts. It even scored a prestigious industry award for Best PAYG SIM in 2019. It's probably not the best network for international roaming, but that likely won't be a deal-breaker right now...

Fancy a new phone to go with your new SIM? Here's our take on the best smartphones for movies and music.

