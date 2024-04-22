This Award-winning JBL Bluetooth speaker deal is too good to miss – even lower than Black Friday!

The outstanding JBL Charge 5 has been a constant feature on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for what seems like an eternity, and if you've heard it, you'll understand why. A perennial What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, there isn't a portable speaker at its size and price that currently comes close.

The last time we saw the Charge 5 heavily discounted was during last year's Black Friday sales, but this deal takes things to new heights, or indeed lows. At the time of writing, the Charge 5 has fallen to nearly its lowest price yet at a puny £130 at Amazon UK, and while not every colourway is discounted, there are enough enjoying a hefty slashing to give you a decent amount of choice.

We tested the JBL Charge 5 at around £160 a few years ago, and although that price can tend to drop occasionally at intermittent periods, we rarely see it fall to around the £130 mark. It's also worth noting that the Charge 5 often retails higher than its original test price, with Amazon listing its official RRP as being £180.

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Charge 5 was £180 now £130 at Amazon (save £50)

The lowest-ever price yet on the superb, multiple-Award winning Bluetooth JBL Charge 5, which delivers incredibly enjoyable, balanced and dynamic sound from a compact, portable and rugged speaker. While many of the finishes offered are discounted, you'll get the lowest price on the JBL's white colourway.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023

JBL is the king of the Bluetooth speaker hill right now, with the Charge model now in its fifth generation and proving its worth as one of the American brand's most popular speakers currently in production.

It's not hard to see why customers, especially in the UK, are so in love with the Charge 5. Very little at this level comes close, and while it's only slightly less portable than the slimmer Flip 6, it still makes for a powerful, very enjoyable speaker whether you're on the go or sitting at home with your pals. Sonically, it's immense, offering breadth, depth and musicality in a way that makes you want to keep it on all day and most of the night, too.

It also has the ruggedness to match its sonic prowess. The Charge 5 is water-and dust-proof, built to JBL's exacting standards and designed to survive the worst that the elements have to offer. Best of all, you can plug it into your phone or tablet and it'll charge it up courtesy of its mighty 7500mAh battery, and you'll receive up to 20 hours of playback from a single charge. PartyBoost, meanwhile, lets you sync the Charge with up to 100 other compatible JBL speakers so that you can have a string of units firing out music wherever you like (within reason).

Truly, the JBL Charge 5 is one of the finest Bluetooth speakers out there, and while we're eagerly anticipating a new iteration to arrive later this year (fingers crossed!), the fifth-gen model remains the real deal. Check it out at Amazon and join the party.

