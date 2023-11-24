This Award-winning Denon AVR is now £800 off for Black Friday

What a difference a few days make. Earlier this week we were crowing about the £600 off Denon's Award-winning AVC-X3800H AVR (which won home cinema amplifier Product of the Year 2022, no less). Well now that deal has been beaten – at just £699 at Peter Tyson, it has another £200 off. That brings the total discount to a staggering £800.

Denon AVC-X3800H AVR Black Friday deal

Denon AVC-X3800H AVR was £1499 now £699 at Peter Tyson (save £800)

The Denon AVC-X3800H AVR is a class AVR. It earned five stars from us, as well as much-coveted Product of the Year Award in 2022 for Best home cinema amplifier. This is a great opportunity to bag it without the hefty price tag. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Go for this deal and you won't be disappointed. The Denon AVC-X3800H sounds warm, rich and more muscular than even this year's home cinema amplifier product of the year, the Sony TA-AN1000.

You get three HDMI outputs, support for 8K or 4K 120Hz video on all HDMI inputs, HDR10+ and additional coaxial and optical inputs.

If you want to spend a little less, Denon's lower-range 2022 model is also on sale. The AVR-2800H is now £499 at Sevenoaks, down from £869. It too won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, thanks to its excellent connectivity, authoritative and spacious sound and user-friendly UI. However, Sevenoaks describes stock as "erratic" – you'll have to call to check where it's available. Good luck!

