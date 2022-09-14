The ultimate centre speaker? McIntosh's XCS1.5K weighs 80kg, boasts 43 drivers

McIntosh has launched what it is calling its "highest-performing centre speaker to date".

The XCS1.5K Center Channel Loudspeaker, which has been designed to pair with the firm's iconic XRT2.1K and XRT1.1K floorstanders, weighs in at a hefty 80.74kg and boasts 43 individual speaker drivers rated to 1500 watts.

As you can see from the image, it's a hybrid three- and four-way design. The 43 drivers break down like this: 25 19mm tweeters, 14 63.5mm aluminium cone midrange drivers and four 200mm "long-throw" carbon fibre bass drivers housed in a vented cabinet.

McIntosh says that this lavish set-up, combined with a detailed crossover design, creates a wider sound field. Furthermore, the speaker can be tilted to one of five preset angles to achieve the optimal performance for your listening position.

Finishing touches include three sets of McIntosh Solid Cinch speaker binding posts for bi- or tri-wiring, a removable black-knit-cloth speaker grille and no fewer than "seven layers of high-gloss piano black paint".

And the price? A suitably-beefy £39,999 / $40,000 (around AU$69,000).

Assuming you don't have young children who like to draw on mum and dad's nice things, you can order the McIntosh XCS1.5K Center Channel Loudspeaker now from authorised McIntosh dealers. The first units are due to hit the US in October 2022, followed by the rest of the world shortly after.

