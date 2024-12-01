The stunning Sony Bravia 8 Award-winning 55-inch OLED TV plummets to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV in the runup to Christmas, now is the time to strike. With Black Friday and now Cyber Monday combining their powers to give the best discounts possible, there are rafts of great deals to be had, with this Sony special standing out as a particular highlight.

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony Bravia 8 has had its original price of £2199 slashed to just £1349 at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, and while both of those reputable retailers require you to sign up for an in-house membership to get the very best deal, it's free to join both sites. If you don't want to be tied down, the price goes up to a still-reasonable £1499, a nice offer that isn't quite as special as the £850 saving that you get if you go all in.

We tested the 65-inch iteration of the Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80), and while we didn't think it was a revolutionary step forward from its predecessor, that didn't temper our affections for the outstanding set one bit. The Bravia 8 is the refinement of a delicious recipe, proving that you only need to add in a few new ingredients to take home a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award for your efforts.

The Bravia 8 is a great addition to the Sony line-up. Sony's approach with the Bravia was simply to upgrade those areas it felt needed tweaking or refinement, opposing a ground-up overhaul and instead bringing the best out of an outstanding platform from which to work. The main areas of improvement include the Bravia 8's WOLED panel, which now goes 10 per cent brighter than its predecessor (the Sony A80L), granting a more immersive, rewarding picture profile as a result. The 2024 Award-winner shares the same Bravia XR processor as the Bravia 9 while continuing to house Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech for what we feel is some excellent audio performance.

If you're a gamer, you'll be extremely well serviced if you have a PS5 or Xbox One Series X thanks to the TV's twin HDMI 2.1 ports, not to mention Dolby Vision Gaming support present and handling of 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Elsewhere, the usual formats are supported, with the Bravia 8 working with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, plus an IMAX Enhanced picture mode.

No matter what you do with it, the Bravia 8 will reward you infinitely through its peerless performance, nailing colour contrasts with aplomb while squeezing out oodles of detail from information-reach scenes, knitting textures together to create an immersive, highly satisfyingly experience. Skin tones are natural and warm, while motion handling is, to use a word from our review, "beautiful".

As far as OLED TVs go, the Sony Bravia 8 a stunning performer that should be on your shortlist for consideration. At these prices, you'd be silly not to take a look.

