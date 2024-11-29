I'm What Hi-Fi?'s TV & AV Editor and these are the 5 Black Friday deals I recommend: top OLEDs, soundbars, AVRs and more

I've been reviewing TVs and home cinema sound systems for over 17 years now and I've been covering Black Friday for almost as long. All of which is to say that I know good picture and sound quality and I also know a genuinely good deal when I see it.

I'm putting all of that knowledge and experience to use here by cutting through all of the noise of Black Friday to bring you a handful of the genuinely best deals across all of the TV and AV categories we cover.

This isn't about cheap kit – it's about really good kit that has been properly discounted. If that sounds like what you're looking for, keep reading.

OLED TV

Five stars LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1498 at Amazon (save £1201)

Lowest-ever price: £1498

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.

Read the full LG C4 review

Dolby Atmos soundbar

Dolby Atmos speaker system

FIVE STARS Sony HT-A9 was £1799 now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

This complete Dolby Atmos sound system is a great soundbar alternative. It consists of four wireless speakers that are really flexible about placement, plus an HDMI 2.1-sporting processor. The way it fills the room with sound is hugely impressive.

Read the full Sony HT-A9 review

4K projector

AV receiver

Speaker package

