I'm What Hi-Fi?'s TV & AV Editor and these are the 5 Black Friday deals I recommend: top OLEDs, soundbars, AVRs and more

By
published

There are some incredible Black Friday home cinema deals out there – if you know where to look

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and Samsung HW-Q990D on a purple background
(Image credit: Future)
I've been reviewing TVs and home cinema sound systems for over 17 years now and I've been covering Black Friday for almost as long. All of which is to say that I know good picture and sound quality and I also know a genuinely good deal when I see it.

I'm putting all of that knowledge and experience to use here by cutting through all of the noise of Black Friday to bring you a handful of the genuinely best deals across all of the TV and AV categories we cover.

This isn't about cheap kit – it's about really good kit that has been properly discounted. If that sounds like what you're looking for, keep reading.

OLED TV

LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699now £1498 at Amazon (save £1201)Lowest-ever price: £1498Read the full LG C4 review
Five stars

LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1498 at Amazon (save £1201)
Lowest-ever price: £1498
The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.
Read the full LG C4 review

View Deal

Dolby Atmos soundbar

Sonos Arc was £899 now £589 at Sevenoaks (save £270)Read the full Sonos Arc review

Sonos Arc was £899 now £589 at Sevenoaks (save £270)
The Sonos Arc has been one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for years now, which is why it's in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. At this price, it's an incredible option.
Read the full Sonos Arc review

View Deal

Dolby Atmos speaker system

Sony HT-A9was £1799now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400)Read the full Sony HT-A9 review
FIVE STARS

Sony HT-A9 was £1799 now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400)
This complete Dolby Atmos sound system is a great soundbar alternative. It consists of four wireless speakers that are really flexible about placement, plus an HDMI 2.1-sporting processor. The way it fills the room with sound is hugely impressive.
Read the full Sony HT-A9 review

View Deal

4K projector

Sony VPL-XW5000ES
Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £4,399 at Sevenoaks

We rated this 4K projector very highly for its impressive black levels and contrast, as well as its practical design. If you want an excellent home cinema experience, this is a fantastic option.
Read the full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

View Deal

AV receiver

Arcam AVR31
Arcam AVR31: was £5,499 now £3,999 at Peter Tyson

The AVR31 is a no compromise AVR from heavyweight Arcam and based on our testing a fantastic choice for serious movie fans.
Read the full Arcam AVR31 review

View Deal

Speaker package

Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package
Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package: was £2,796 now £2,039 at Sevenoaks

Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 5.1 surround package is our current Product of the Year winner and a fantastic choice if you want punchy, dynamic, but accurate home cinema audio.
Read the full B&W 606 & 607 S3 speaker package review

View Deal

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.