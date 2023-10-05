The Sonus Faber Duetto is a KEF-rivalling wireless speaker system with streaming smarts

The trend for active wireless speaker systems from more traditional speaker manufacturers is gathering momentum and the latest brand to launch a new product in the space is Sonus Faber.

We’ve already seen and been hugely impressed by its Omnia wireless speaker, although this was more of a one-box solution. The Sonus Faber Duetto brings Bluetooth and wi-fi music-streaming abilities to a pair of more traditional standmount speakers.

Duetto makes use of Sonus Faber’s trademark Lute-shaped wooden cabinets, but the custom-designed heatsinks on the back show that these are no ordinary bookshelf speakers.

Each speaker is a two-way design featuring a 0.7" silk dome tweeter and 5.25" paper pulp mid-bass driver. The driver sits in Sonus Faber’s new ‘Organic Basket’ which has been designed to reduce vibrations and ease the level of airflow the driver produces.

Power for each standmounter comes from a pair of amplifiers – a 100W Class A/B amp for the tweeter and a 205W Class D amp for the mid-bass unit – hence those heatsinks.

The speakers boast a touch-sensitive interface on top that in typical Sonus Faber style is actually made from leather. The interface is called Senso and you can use it to control set-up, volume, and switch between inputs and connections.

As was the case with Omnia you’ve also got the option of controlling Duetto through Sonus Faber’s own app.

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

Connectivity includes HDMI and optical digital inputs, while there’s also a built-in moving magnet phono input for a turntable (which is also switchable with line-level) and a subwoofer output should you want a bit of extra oomph.

Under the hood, there is a suite of streaming smarts on offer, including AirPlay, Chromecast, TIdal and Spotify. Bluetooth is also on board, while Duetto is also Roon Ready should you have a suitable home set-up.

To help minimise latency and give a robust and stable wireless connection between the speakers, Duetto also uses UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology – think of it as a bigger and wider pipe for high-speed digital signals to pass through.

“Duetto is a true Sonus Faber stereo system, blending 40 years of premium speaker design, Italian style and materials with modern technology and streaming features,” said Chief of Design Livio Cucuzza.

Sonus Faber Duetto launches in a Walnut or Graphite wood veneer in November for £3490 (€3999 / $3999) per pair with the optional speaker stands costing £649 (€749 / $749).

