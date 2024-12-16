The Sonos Ray soundbar has dropped to a truly impressive price

This discount on the Sonos Ray is one of the best soundbar deals available right now. Sure, it's not as impressive a price drop as we saw during the Black Friday sale, but we're still pretty darn excited about it. It's Sonos's most affordable TV soundbar ever, and now it's dropped to just £149. That's a £130 saving and we certainly don't turn our noses up at discounts like these.

The plug-and-play Sonos Ray is the first budget soundbar from the brand, but that doesn't mean that you get budget quality. So, if you're looking to pick up a TV soundbar without breaking the bank, both the white and black versions of the Sonos Ray are available at a discount price of just £149 at Amazon.

The Sonos Ray may be an entry-level model in Sonos's soundbar range, but it's still incredibly impressive. That it provides excellent vocal clarity, punchy projection and a detailed high end are just some of the great things we said about the Sonos Ray in our four-star review.

While it may not be a Dolby Atmos soundbar like the rest of the Sonos range, the price had to be kept down somehow. Feature-wise, it does still have wireless multi-room support using Apple Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and/or the Sonos S3 app. Although when it comes to Bluetooth support, that has been omitted.

In our full review we stated: "It may not be the warmest or most cinematic sounding speaker, but the Sonos Ray is very capable and, most importantly, is an accessible way to boost your TV sound, competently addressing the single biggest concern most users have: dialogue intelligibility."

It is small enough to sit beneath a gaming monitor or a small TV, plus there are options to expand your set-up if you wish. While we were initially disappointed when we reviewed the Sonos Ray that there was an unusual low-frequency buzz, the problem was resolved in a 2022 update that upped our initial verdict from three-stars to four.

It seems that for that price of just £149 at Amazon there is still plenty of stock to spare, but there's not much time if you want to order it for Christmas. And, as with any Amazon deal, it won't stick around for long. Plus, at time of writing, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is also sporting a discount, bringing it down from £449 to just £335.

