The five-star Sonos Era 100 just got an upgraded Pro version

Sonos has launched a Pro version of its five-star Era 100 wireless speaker, with custom install features that may well also appeal to everyday Sonos buyers.

The speaker uses power over ethernet (PoE), where both electric power and data are passed along a single cable.

A detachable hook also offers increased stability for horizontal or ceiling mounting. For extra flexibility, Era 100 Pro Surface Mount (sold separately) boasts 30-degree pan and tilt ranges and 360-degree rotation. An indexed ball joint allows for easy repeatable articulation and stays locked in place. This enables fast deployment when mounting multiple speakers, while also ensuring the speakers won’t sag over time. Plus, it can attach to most surfaces.

Otherwise, Sonos says the Era 100 Pro is essentially identical to the ‘standard’ Era 100 that we know and rate very highly. The Era 100 came out back in December last year and we loved its sleek design and its crisp and detailed sound quality, as well as its deep bass.

One thing, though. If you want to get your hands on this upgraded speaker, you will need to get in touch with an installer – at this stage, at least, Sonos isn’t selling the Era 100 Pro directly to consumers.

Era 100 Pro is now available for pre-order and will ship starting 28 January 2025.

