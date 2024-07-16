The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 have plunged to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The AirPods Pro 2 are down to their lowest price, and if you're an Apple fan who wants the best in-ear headphones that the Californian brand currently makes, these are by far your best bet. The AirPods Max are arguably the finest Apple headphones overall, but the AirPods Pro 2 are the five-star trailblazers that broke the company's slightly mediocre streak and proved that they were finally ready to compete sonically with the best in the business.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the buds that broke Apple's "losing" streak. Sure, the company's headphones always sold well, but we were never convinced that they could deliver the goods when put up against the likes of Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and the truly audio-oriented brands.

The Pro 2, though, changed the game, excelling in all areas and proving that you didn't have to be a mindless Apple devotee to pick up a pair to go with your shiny iPhone. Better still, the newer version comes with a USB-C connector, replacing the older, slightly less efficient Lightning connection, so you're not hamstrung by having to use a brand-specific charging cable wherever you go.

Feature-wise, these are possibly the most impressive AirPods of all. Noise cancelling is truly impressive, knocking out background noise and chatter in a way that far outstrips the outgoing Pro buds. The advanced H2 chip is behind a big boost in all areas of performance, granting better ANC and sound and promoting a smoother, higher-performing experience. Call quality is solid, battery life is a very respectable 30 hours in total, and everything works beautifully with the smooth iOS ecosystem.

What really made us stand up and take notice is how good the sound is, though. We called the Pro 2 in our review an "engaging and entertaining listen", taking the clean, clear and detailed recipe of their predecessors and adding in the sort of drive, muscle and spirit we look for in a five-star pair of earbuds. They're not good for a pair of Apple earbuds, they're just good full stop.

