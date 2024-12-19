The first transparent OLED TV is available to buy – but the price tag is eye-watering

The world’s first transparent 4K OLED TV with wireless audio and video will be available to buy in the US this December. Unsurprisingly, it’s extremely expensive, retailing at $60,000 (£47,463 at the current exchange rate).

At 77 inches, the LG Signature OLED T allows users to switch between transparent and opaque design modes. It has a range of display options, and you can even install it in front of windows. The wireless video and audio transmission technology is meant to get rid of the need for pesky cables and create an “immersive, distraction-free viewing environment” according to LG.

When in transparent mode, the OLED produces a mesmerising effect by “merging” the on-screen visuals with the surrounding space.

There’s also a feature called T-Objet, an Always-On-Display mode that turns the screen into a “transparent digital canvas” to show off videos, photos and artwork.

LG announced the futuristic product at CES 2024, but did not include a price or release date. At $60,000, the transparent TV probably won't be at the top of everyone's Christmas list, although it's positively cheap compared to the world's first 165-inch folding MicroLED TV, the $400,000, 7ft-high, C-Seed M1.

While it is not available in the UK just yet, LG said they are rolling the Signature OLED T out to global markets.

