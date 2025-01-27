The 5-star Sonos Arc soundbar is still a fantastic price, but stocks are drying up fast

The Sonos Arc has experienced some eye-catching discounts since the launch of its successor, the Arc Ultra. And while it's not the lowest-price we've seen this year, the deal on right now is seriously impressive. For just £598 at Amazon and Currys, you can pick up the Sonos Arc - but only in white. The black is still retailing at £719 on Amazon, and it's nowhere to be seen on Currys. So, with this deal in mind, we'd recommend the white for its excellent price drop, packed with all the same features.

While the Sonos Arc originally launched with a £799 price tag, it went up a year later to £899. But now, the price has dropped to this current deal of £598. That's over £300 off the latest full retail price and you'll bag yourself a five-star soundbar.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar was £899 now £598 at Amazon (save £301)

The Sonos Arc is a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award winner and we gave it a five-star in our full review - both of which happened when it was at full price. Now, you can get over £300 off and we're seriously impressed. If you're in the market for a top-quality soundbar, but can't stretch for the Arc Ultra - retailing at £999 - this is the perfect purchase.

The Sonos Arc has pride of place in our best soundbars guide, and despite not holding the best overall spot - given to its replacement, the Sonos Arc Ultra - it's a best-in-class for mid-range and holds fast as a fantastic Dolby Atmos soundbar option. Especially considering right now you can save over £300 off at Amazon and Currys.

In our full Sonos Arc review, we called it "a soundbar of rare quality", praising it for its simple set up, dynamic sound, and stunning performance. We added: "The Arc is more than a soundbar, too. It's also an app- or voice-controller wireless speaker with access to practically every music streaming service, and it can be combined with other Sonos speakers in order to create a more complete surround sound arrangement or multi-room system."

So, if you're considering adding to your setup or starting a new one, picking up the Sonos Arc soundbar at a discount price is a great place to begin.

The Arc supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), handling higher-quality Dolby Atmos signals from TVs that can output them. Plus, the sound field is generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers - eight of which are elliptical woofers, a step up from the Sonos Beam.

Yes, we're seeing these discounts because the Sonos Arc Ultra has hit the market, but there's many reasons why the Sonos Arc is still a really excellent option, aside from it being a fraction of the price. We mentioned before, but we'll mention again, this one's only available in the white model at the discount price of £598, as the black model still sports a £719 price tag at most retailers.

