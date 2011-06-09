German direct seller Teufel has added yet another surround speaker package to its line-up, this time in the form of the Columa 200, finished in walnut.

Each of the four column speakers has two 7cm midrange drivers and a 19mm fabric-dome tweeter, as does the centre speaker, while the 150W active subwoofer houses a 25cm Klippel bass driver.

Teufel says the system is designed to work with any 5.1 multichannel receiver and is suitable for use in rooms up to 30 square metres.

You can buy the Teufel Columa 200 package now for £479 directly from the Teufel website. All Teufel products are sold with an eight-week right-of-return policy, and its speakers come with a 12-year guarantee.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook