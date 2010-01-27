The full package comprises a pair of T 100 F front speakers, two T 100 D dipole rear speakers, the T 100 C centre and T 1000 SW subwoofer.

Each of the two-way front speakers has a 13cm midrange driver and a 25mm cloth-dome tweeter housed in a five litre cabinet, while the dipole rears have two midrange drivers and two tweeters each. Impedance is 4 Ohms across the board.

The 250W active subwoofer has a Class D amp driving the 25cm woofers, and goes down to 33Hz.

All the speakers are finished in dark wood with gloss black front panels, and the entire package comes with Teufel's usual 12-year speaker warranty and eight-week return policy.

The Theatre 100 speaker package can be bought directly from the Teufel website for £535. Other models include the Theatre 80 and Theatre 200.

