Technics slashes price of three wireless earbuds in early summer deals spree

When a brand or retailer knocks the price of one of its product down it's sheer bliss, but knocking prices down across an entire range is very heaven. Esteemed audio brand Technics has done just that, slashing prices from top to bottom across its range of wireless earbuds: the EAH-AZ40M2, the EAH-AZ60M2 and the flagship EAH-AZ80.

Technics' current range of wireless earbuds provides perhaps the best example of why you should always look beyond a mere star rating and at what the specific attributes and qualities a given product is actually offering to its listeners. To our ears, the Technics range just needs a bit more depth and punch to challenge Sony and Bose for the crown, but to many, the pristine, sharp and clean sound they offer will be more than appealing.

The point is, Technics' buds might not be for everyone, but they certainly could be for you. If you're a detail hound who prioritises spaciousness and clarity above all else, these delicious deals across the price spectrum are well worth your consideration.

Technics wireless earbuds deals

Technics EAH-AZ80 was £259 now £219 at Amazon (save £40)

To some ears, it doesn't get better than the Technics EAH-AZ80. Not only do they look and feel a treat, but the EAH-AZ80 match their clean, sparkling looks with an equally pristine, refined sound that, if you're into that sort of thing, will reward you in spades. A drop of £40 takes the flagship in-ears down by over 15 per cent, a very nice chunk off some very admirable buds.



Technics EAH-AZ60M2 was £200 now £140 at Amazon (save £60)

If you're not willing to go the whole hog and stretch to the flagship EAH-AZ80 above, the Technics EAH-AZ60M2 are very much the next best thing. They're not quite as premium as their bigger brothers, but if you're after that refined, spacious sonic Technics profile at a very nice price, you're in the right place. Plus, a very nice range of features, including noise cancelling, Bluetooth multipoint, LDAC, excellent voice call quality and decent ANC round things out nicely.

Technics EAH-AZ40M2 was £129 now £95 at Amazon (save £34)

Like their more expensive counterparts, the Technics EAH-AZ40M2 are an attractive, sonically satisfying pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that once again service you with an open, spacious presentation alongside a surprisingly well-stocked larder of very decent features. As we stated in our review: "If you desire that clean, unobtrusive Technics sound at the lowest price currently available, the AZ40M2 really make a solid case for themselves".

Despite their varying price points, all three members of the Technics EAH range as showcased above share very similar sonic DNA. All three models opt for a sound that prioritises spaciousness, breadth and detail over punch or dynamism, and while those qualities are heightened and refined the further up the price ladder you climb, those sonic aims remain consistent across the trio.

Feature-wise, we're surprised by how much is packed into even the cheapest buds in Technics' true wireless range. Think of the EAH-AZ40M2 as being rivals to the Sony WF-C700N, in that they're an entry point for anyone looking for noise cancelling in the true wireless sphere, all while offering a solid 18-hour total battery life, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and even LDAC coden support. The EAH-AZ60M2 take things a step further, pushing the battery life figures up to a total of 25 hours (with ANC off) alongside three-way Bluetooth multipoint, LDAC and voice call capabilities. The flagship EAH-AZ80, meanwhile, pack in the same features as above, with the same 25-hour battery life, LDAC support, voice call capabilities and Bluetooth multipoint, only this time, the ANC performance is noticeably better for properly blocking out the outside world.

Stylistically, it's very hard to find fault with any of the three pairs we've tested, reviewed and listed above. Even the more affordable AZ40M2 look classy and alluring in their rose gold finish, with an easygoing, secure fit that rarely caused discomfort to our listening team. That, naturally, remains the case across the entire range.

In such a competitive market, it can be hard to cut yourself a slice of the overall pie. What Technics has done is carve out its own particular niche, taking a certain sonic route in a bid to distinguish its wireless earbuds from the rest of the pack. They won't be for everyone, but if you're on their wavelength, they can be very rewarding companions indeed, especially at a healthy discount.

